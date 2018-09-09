search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India have four wickets in hand as they look to grab a consolation win. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 5th Test Day 3: Visitors under pressure, eye fightback
 
World, Asia

North Korea holds 70th anniversary parade, without ICBMs

AFP
Published Sep 9, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Democratic People's Republic of Korea was proclaimed on Sept 9, 1948, 3 yrs after Moscow and US divided peninsula.
Kim Jong Un showed off his friendship with China, raising the hand of President Xi Jinping's envoy as they saluted the crowd together afterwards (Photo: AFP)
 Kim Jong Un showed off his friendship with China, raising the hand of President Xi Jinping's envoy as they saluted the crowd together afterwards (Photo: AFP)

Pyongyang: Thousands of North Korean troops paraded through Pyongyang Sunday as the nuclear-armed country celebrated its 70th birthday, followed by artillery and tanks, but it refrained from displaying the intercontinental ballistic missiles that have seen it hit with sanctions.

Instead leader Kim Jong Un showed off his friendship with China, raising the hand of President Xi Jinping's envoy as they saluted the crowd together afterwards.

 

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as the North is officially known, was proclaimed on September 9, 1948, three years after Moscow and Washington divided the peninsula between them in the closing days of the Second World War.

Such set-piece dates are a mainstay of the North's political calendar, particularly when round numbers are involved, and have long been occasions for showing off its latest hardware.

After a 21-gun salute, dozens of infantry units marched through Kim Il Sung Square, some in night-vision goggles or wielding rocket-propelled grenade launchers (AFP)After a 21-gun salute, dozens of infantry units marched through Kim Il Sung Square, some in night-vision goggles or wielding rocket-propelled grenade launchers (AFP)

But too militaristic a display might have risked upsetting the recent diplomatic dalliance on the peninsula, after Kim's Singapore meeting with US President Donald Trump in June and his third summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in due in Pyongyang later this month.

After a 21-gun salute, dozens of infantry units marched through Kim Il Sung Square, some in night-vision goggles or wielding rocket-propelled grenade launchers, as the current leader -- the founder's grandson -- looked on from a rostrum.

Li Zhanshu, one of the seven members of the Chinese Communist party's Politburo Standing Committee, the country's most powerful body, sat next to him, the two of them occasionally exchanging comments.

Armoured personnel carriers, multiple rocket launchers and tanks followed, with biplanes flying overhead in a '70' formation.

Armoured personnel carriers, multiple rocket launchers and tanks followed, with biplanes flying overhead in a '70' formation (AFP)Armoured personnel carriers, multiple rocket launchers and tanks followed, with biplanes flying overhead in a '70' formation (AFP)

At one point jets trailing red, white and blue smoke -- the colours of the North Korean flag -- roared above the Juche Tower, the stone monument to Kim Il Sung's political philosophy.

Finally came the missiles, the traditional climax of the parades. But the only ones on show were the blue Kumsong-3, an anti-ship cruise missile, and the Pongae-5 surface-to-air weapon.

There was no sign of the Hwasong-14 and -15 missiles that can reach the mainland United States and changed the strategic balance when they were first tested last year.

"It looks like the North Koreans really tried to tone down the military nature of this," said Chad O'Carroll, managing director of Korea Risk Group.

"There was no display of ICBMs, IRBMs (intermediate-range ballistic missiles), which would really not have sat well with the whole idea that North Korea is committed to ultimate denuclearisation. So I think it will be well received."

Immediately after the parade thousands of citizens walked through the square, escorting floats displaying economic themes and calls for Korean reunification.

In April, Kim declared that the North's development of nuclear weapons had been completed and "socialist economic construction" would be the new strategic priority.

In warm sunshine the marchers waved bouquets and flags and chanted "Long live" to the leader.

Honoured Guest

Diplomatic invitations for the anniversary went out around the world, but the only head of state who attended was Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz -- although AFP spotted French actor Gerard Depardieu seated in a section below the main tribune.

After the civilian rally Kim and Li saluted the crowd, the North Korean raising his guest's hand into the air.

Beijing is its neighbour's key diplomatic protector and trade partner, and after years in the deep freeze over the North's missile and nuclear tests their ties have warmed rapidly this year, with Kim visiting China three times to meet President Xi Jinping.

Speculation that Xi might reciprocate for the anniversary did not come to pass -- Hu Jintao was the last Chinese president to visit in 2005 -- but O'Carroll said it appeared that Pyongyang was looking to promote its friendship with Beijing.

"That's also got some impact on US-DPRK negotiations of course because China is still a very important player and its presence here with such a high level delegation is intended in some way to remind the US of that."

Washington is seeking the "final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea", while Pyongyang has only publicly affirmed its commitment to working towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, a euphemism open to interpretation on both sides, and the process has become bogged down in recent weeks.

"Anniversaries are important in the DPRK, and this one is particularly so," said Evans Revere of the Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington.

"These celebrations are also occasions for the leader to demonstrate accomplishments and national power, and to take credit for them."

Tags: north korea, kim jong un, xi jinping, donald trump, moon jae-in
Location: North Korea, Pyongyang-si, Pyongyang




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top scientists believe transfusion of young blood can end sickness in old age

The process may lead to 10 percent reduction in blood cholesterol levels (Photo: AFP)
 

US Open 2018: A champ is born in Naomi Osaka but Serena Williams remains the Queen

Osaka would go on to make a name for herself in the end but a fitting finale at Flushing Meadows left a bitter taste in the mouth of many fans. (Photo: AFP)
 

People are claiming to have lost weight and cured acne by drinking urine

Meanwhile scientists say there is no evidence that such a trend is beneficial (Photo: AFP)
 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Myanmar says court was 'independent' in Reuters journalists' case

The verdict was criticised by senior United Nations officials and governments including the United States, Britain and Bangladesh, as well as press freedom advocates in Myanmar and around the world. (Representational Image)

Aim to achieve denuclearisation in Trump's first term: Kim Jong Un

The pledge comes after Trump, frustrated with a lack of progress on disarmament, last month cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang after the North reportedly sent a belligerent letter to the US leader. (Photo: File)

Suicide bomber takes 26 lives in Kabul twin blasts

Two journalists from Tolo News, Afghanistan’s largest private broadcaster, were among the dead. Four media workers were wounded. (Photo: Representational/AP)

North, South Korea to hold summit on September 18-20: Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent Chung and other envoys to the North Korean capital on Wednesday to set the timing and agenda for the third inter-Korean summit this year, and to break the impasse in talks between Washington and Pyongyang over dismantling the North's nuclear programme. (Photo: File)

One killed, 32 missing after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido island

Cars are stuck in mud covered road after an earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham