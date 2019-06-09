Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: AUS vs IND LIVE; India builds 100 runs opening stand
 
World Asia 09 Jun 2019 President Xi to meet ...
World, Asia

President Xi to meet PM Modi on sidelines of SCO summit

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
The SCO summit is due to be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week at Bishkek where he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week at Bishkek where he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week at Bishkek where he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first meeting between the two leaders after the BJP's massive victory in the general elections. Xi will pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan from June 12 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang announced here on Sunday.

The SCO summit is due to be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. From June 12 to 14, President Xi will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and attend SCO summit, Lu said in a statement.

 

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said last week that the two leaders would meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Recalling last year's successful first ever informal summit between Xi and Modi at Wuhan which was widely regarded a milestone in the bilateral ties, Misri said, "it is worth mentioning that last year, our leaders met four times on the sidelines of different multi-lateral meetings."

They are again meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he said. The April 27-28 Wuhan summit between Modi and Xi was largely credited to have turned around the bilateral relations soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff, triggered by Chinese troops attempts to build a road close to Indian border in an area also claimed by Bhutan in 2017.

After the Wuhan summit, both the countries stepped up efforts to improve relations on different spheres including the military-to-military ties. In December last year, Prime Minister Modi met President Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina and discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship between the two giant neighbours.

Last month, Xi extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to Prime Minister Modi for winning the general elections, in a rare gesture of greeting a foreign leader well before the official announcement of the results.

After the SCO summit, President Xi will travel to Tajikistan. From June 14 to 16, the President will attend the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, Lu added.

...
Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi, sco, kyrgyzstan, bjp
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

I am here to watch the game: Mallya spotted at Oval stadium in London

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that Washington stood ready to impose more tariffs on China if President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping fail to strike a deal at the G20 summit later this month in Osaka. (Photo: AP)

G20 says worsening trade wars pose risk to world economy

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of May 30 after the two women got on the bus in north London headed to the Camden Town neighbourhood. (Photo: Facebook/ Melania Geymonat)

UK police bail 5 teens arrested over bus attack on lesbian couple in London

Pushing through the legislation could spark more protests or even a return to the unrest of 2014, but backtracking might embolden opponents and anger Beijing. Several senior Communist Party leaders in China have voiced support for the bill. (Photo: AP)

Huge Hong Kong protest against China extradition law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

US asks China to break impasse in trade talks

The New York Times quoted US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

India will help in conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque: PM Modi

'There is no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

Polling for Presidential elections underway in Kazakhstan

Kicking-off the high stakes presidential elections, polling opened at 7 am across Kazakhstan on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 talks trade, finance as Japan readies for Osaka summit

Much attention at G-20 meetings this year is focusing on how to adapt tax systems and regulation of increasingly digital economies. (Photo: Representational I File)

Nepal faces mountainous challenge identifying Everest bodies

The bodies of four climbers who failed their Everest challenge and left little clue as to their identity have thrown up a new challenge for Nepalese authorities who control the world's tallest peak. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham