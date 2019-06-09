Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 09 Jun 2019 Nepal faces mountain ...
World, Asia

Nepal faces mountainous challenge identifying Everest bodies

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 9:40 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 9:40 am IST
Police and government officials admit they face huge challenge putting names to dead climbers and sending them back to their own countries.
The bodies of four climbers who failed their Everest challenge and left little clue as to their identity have thrown up a new challenge for Nepalese authorities who control the world's tallest peak. (Photo: File)
 The bodies of four climbers who failed their Everest challenge and left little clue as to their identity have thrown up a new challenge for Nepalese authorities who control the world's tallest peak. (Photo: File)

Kathmandu: The bodies of four climbers who failed their Everest challenge and left little clue as to their identity have thrown up a new challenge for Nepalese authorities who control the world's tallest peak.

Worn by the wind and cold to near skeletons, the remains have been in a Kathmandu morgue since they were brought back from the slopes two weeks ago with nearly 11 tonnes of trash. Police and government officials admit they face a huge challenge putting names to the dead climbers and sending them back to their home countries.

 

They cannot even be sure how long the corpses had been among scores waiting to be found on the slopes. A government-organised clean-up team retrieved the bodies between the Everest base camp and the South Col at 7,906 metres (25,938 feet) this climbing season.

"The bodies are not in a recognisable state, almost down to their bones. There is no face to identify them," senior police official Phanindra Prasai told AFP.

"We have directed the hospital to collect DNA samples so they can be matched with any families who come forward." Nepalese police are going through administrative processes so they can make an appeal for help and inform foreign diplomatic missions about the bodies. But some fear the mystery could take years to solve.

"It is a difficult task," said Ang Tsering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. "They need to share more information about the bodies, especially the locations of where the bodies were found, and reach out to expedition operators."

More than 300 people have died on the 8,848-metre (29,029-feet) high mountain since expeditions to reach the top started in the 1920s. It is not known how many bodies are still hidden in the ice, snow and deep crevasses.

The body of George Mallory, the British climber who went missing during a 1924 attempt on the summit, was only found in 1999. The remains of his partner Andrew Irvine have never been found. And it is still not known if they reached the top.

Some bodies, still in colourful climbing gear, have become landmarks on the way up to the summit, earning nicknames such as "Green Boots" and "Sleeping Beauty". "Green Boots" is believed to be an Indian climber who died during a 1996 expedition.

The body was believed to have been moved away from the main path in 2014. "Sleeping Beauty" is said to be Francys Arsentiev, who was the first American woman to reach the summit without bottled oxygen in 1998, but who died on the way down.

Her husband died trying to save her and a 2007 expedition buried the "Sleeping Beauty" on the mountain. The retrieval of corpses at high altitudes is a controversial topic within the climbing community.

It costs thousands of dollars as up to eight sherpas are needed and it puts the life of rescuers in danger. Some families prefer to let the body of their loved one rest in the mountain.

Global warming means that sometimes, the mountain itself brings back the dead, as shifting glaciers or melting snow reveal bodies that have been lost for years.

...
Tags: mt. everest, nepal, traffic, bodies
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The former foreign secretary -- the leading contender to replace May after her resignation as Conservative leader Friday -- also signalled he would scrap a controversial provision for the Irish border contained in the current divorce deal. (Photo: File)

Would withhold Brexit bill as Prime Minister: UK's Boris Johnson

PM Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday and received a ceremonial welcome at the Republic Square in Male. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's diplomatic push; meets Maldivian political leaders

In August 2017, they organised Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed. (Photo: Representational Image)

‘Straight pride’ organiser cheers publicity

British PM Theresa May

Tory contender rues cocaine use



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

It has been claimed that it was the country's first such museum and the world's third park. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra Thar DI discontinued; signature edition to launch soon

Thar DI was priced between Rs 6.72 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-Delhi).
 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend', says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

'It's hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this,' Xi said. (Photo: File)

Didn't meddle, aren't meddling, will not meddle in any elections: Putin

The President added that President Barack Obama's administration had ignored a Russian offer to agree on a set of rules regarding modern communications. (Photo: File)

Iran sells oil through ‘secret means’ to circumvent US sanctions

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

‘Not here for decoration’: Thai transgender MPs make history in Parliament

Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a lawmaker for the progressive anti-junta Future Forward Party (FFP), is one of four transgender MPs in the house. (Photo: Facebook/Tanwarin Sukkhapisit)

Hong Kong court goes against govt to deliver landmark ruling on spousal benefits

Government lawyers said granting spousal benefits would go against Hong Kong's legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a wife. But the judges dismissed that argument. (Photo: Representational I File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham