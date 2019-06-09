Cricket World Cup 2019

World, Asia

Iran sells oil through ‘secret means’ to circumvent US sanctions

AFP
Published Jun 9, 2019, 2:35 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 3:12 am IST
Zanganeh declined to give details on Iran's oil exports, saying he would not disclose figures until sanctions were lifted.
Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh
 Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

Tehran: Iran is keeping up oil sales through ‘unconventional’ means to circumvent US sanctions, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said in an interview published on Saturday.

“We have unofficial or unconventional sales, all of which are secret, because if they are made known America would immediately stop them,” he said, quoted by the oil ministry’s SHANA news agency.

 

Zanganeh declined to give details on Iran’s oil exports, saying he would not disclose figures until sanctions were lifted. In May 2018, Washington withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that granted Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme.

Washington reimposed oil sanctions on Iran last November, but initially gave eight countries, including several allies such as China, six-month waivers. Iran’s oil shipments tumbled to 750,000 barrels per day in April compared to 1.5 million in October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.    

...
Tags: bijan namdar zanganeh, bloomberg


