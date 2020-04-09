World Asia 09 Apr 2020 Indian man in Singap ...
World, Asia

Indian man in Singapore dies of coronavirus

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
With 142 cases reported on Wednesday, Singapore has a total of 1,623 COVID-19 infections
People, wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, shop for food items in the Geylang Serai market in Singapore. AFP photo
 People, wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, shop for food items in the Geylang Serai market in Singapore. AFP photo

Singapore: A 32-year-old Indian man, who was on a long-term work pass in Singapore, died of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said as the country's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,623.

The man, who was not identified, underwent the test for the coronavirus at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on April 7 and was advised to stay at home pending the result.

 

His chest X-ray indicated that he did not have pneumonia, the ministry said.

"He passed away at his residence on April 8 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection after his demise, it said, adding that investigations is on to establish the cause of the his death.

With 142 cases reported on Wednesday, Singapore has a total of 1,623 COVID-19 infections.

Except for two imported cases, the others were local infections.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Indian man, who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, is currently in an isolation room at the NCID after he tested positive for the virus. He works as a technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. He reported the symptoms on April 5 and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on April 7.

Twenty-nine of the 669 confirmed cases in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The rest are stable or improving.

To date, 406 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or placed in community isolation facilities.

...
Tags: indians abroad, indian diaspora, indians in singapore, covid19 singapore, coronavirus in singapore


Latest From World

A passenger boards a bus in Central London. AFP photo

I almost died, says Indian origin coronavirus survivor in UK

Medical workers putting on PPEs at the beginning of their shift at the emergency field hospital run by Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park, New York. AFP photo

WHO calls for global unity on virus after Trump's stinging attack

A patient is evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, California. AP photo

Coronavirus kills 11 Indians in US

An elderly homeless woman clasps the arm of doctor Anahi Moreno during a routine health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, SIBISO, near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. AP photo

1.5 million coronavirus cases in the world



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

G-20 plans to inject USD 5 trillion into global economy

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with fellow world leaders during the virtual G20 Summit, to advance a coordinate global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Meanwhile in Wuhan, the people are coming back

Passengers arrive at the railway station in Wuhan on March 28, 2020, after travel restrictions into the city were eased following two months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese city of 11 million people that was Ground Zero for what became the global coronavirus pandemic partly reopened on March 28 after more than two months of almost total isolation. (AFP)

Singaporeans could face jail time under new social distancing rules

Commuters wear face masks on the Mass Rapid Transit train as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Singapore

Coronavirus kills 9 doctors in Philippines

Representative Image (AP)

Iran reports 157 new virus deaths, imposes intercity ban

Representational image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham