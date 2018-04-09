search on deccanchronicle.com
Many dead in missile attack on Syrian air base, US denies involvement

The Pentagon denied conducting air strikes on the Tayfur air base in the central province of Homs.
The image released early on Sunday by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack collapsed on the floor of a building in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 The image released early on Sunday by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack collapsed on the floor of a building in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Photo: AP)

Damascus: A missile attack on a Syrian military airport left several dead and wounded, state media said on Monday, after the US warned Damascus and its allies over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town.

Pentagon has however denied conducting air strikes on the Tayfur air base in the central province of Homs.

 

"Several missiles hit the Tayfur airport. Our air defence systems are blocking the missile attack," state news agency SANA said early on Monday.

It later added that there were "dead and wounded" in the strike, without giving exact casualty numbers.

The missile attack came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning over an apparent "chemical" attack in Douma, the last rebel-controlled town in an eastern suburb of Damascus.

"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless chemical attack in Syria", Trump wrote on Twitter, lashing out at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia's Vladimir Putin, a key ally of the regime.

"President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay," he said.

His comments came exactly a year and a day after the US fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for a deadly sarin gas attack in 2017.

Also Read: Aid convoy blocked in Syria despite UN ceasefire order

SANA first said the missile strike on the Tayfur base was a "suspected US attack," but later withdrew all reference to America.

