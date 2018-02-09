search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Amid political crisis, Indian, British journalists detained in Maldives

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has refused to obey the court orders and declared a state of emergency in the country.
The action against the two journalists came as a privately-owned television station in the Maldives went off the air, citing threats during the country's current state of emergency. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The action against the two journalists came as a privately-owned television station in the Maldives went off the air, citing threats during the country's current state of emergency. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Male: Two foreign journalists, including an Indian national, have been detained in the Maldives for working in the country in violation of its immigration rules, the Maldivian police said on Friday amid political turmoil in the island nation.

"Two journalists (a British national and an Indian national) have been handed over to @ImmigrationMV to take action against them for working in Maldives against Maldives Immigration Act and Regulations," Maldives police tweeted,
without naming them.

 

The action against the two journalists came as a privately-owned television station in the Maldives went off the air, citing threats during the country's current state of emergency.

Rajje TV, which highlights the views of the political opposition, said in a statement that it stopped broadcasting because the country's environment does not allow journalists to report freely and independently, the AFP news agency
reported.

Male, which has seen several political crises since the ouster of its first democratically-elected president Mohamed Nasheed in 2012, plunged into chaos last Thursday when the Supreme Court ordered the release of nine imprisoned
Opposition politicians, maintaining that their trials were "politically motivated and flawed".

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has refused to obey the court orders and declared a state of emergency in the country.

Maldives' Supreme Court Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested hours after Yameen declared a state of emergency.  Former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom was also arrested.

International community has asked the Yameen government to restore the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people and institutions.

UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein has called the declaration of a state of emergency in the Maldives and the resulting suspension of constitutional guarantees an "all-out assault on democracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have expressed concern about the political situation in Maldives over a phone call, the White House said on Friday. 

Tags: journalist, indian journalist, maldives crisis, abdulla yameen
Location: Maldives, Maale, Male




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three WhatsApp features that will change the way you text in 2018

Some of the new WhatsApp features were spotted in beta versions for iOS and Android.
 

Sand mounds in Australia found to be burial sites older than Egypt's pyramids

This could change the understanding of indigenous burial rites in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors remove snail growing inside puss filled abscess on 11-year-old's elbow

This is the first case of its kind to be recorded in medical literature (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FIIL IICON review: A great attempt to the truly wireless future

These aesthetically good-looking headphones also sound good; in fact, we have been using it as our daily audio accessory since its arrival last month.
 

Asteroid coming close Friday: Don’t worry, we’re safe

On February 6, an asteroid passed within 114,000 miles (184,000 kilometres), slightly more than halfway to the moon. (Photo: NASA)
 

Student flushes hamster down the toilet after being barred from flying with it

She is considering filing a lawsuit against the airline for pressuring her to kill her pet (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Doesn’t want Maldives to become another ‘flash point’, in talks with India: China

China views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the Indian Ocean as it has already acquired Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. (photo: AP)

Wanted by Interpol, top Indian hotelier in Nepal arrested for drug trafficking

Mashkoor Ahmad Lari is the owner of Kathmandu's five-star Everest Hotel, which remained closed after its building developed major cracks in 2015 earthquakes. (Screengrab | theeveresthotel.com)

Korea without border: Olympics cheer leads to rise in tourists along divide

Olympic officials have been expecting more than 80,000 foreign tourists and 75,000 athletes, reporters and other Olympic officials to visit South Korea for the Games. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Amid political crisis, Maldives sends envoys to 'friendly' nations, India excluded

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has grown close to China and Saudi Arabia during his tenure, with both countries investing heavily in the tiny island nation. (Photo: AP)

Ex-Maldives president snubs China, asks India to play role of 'liberators'

Exiled Maldives opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham