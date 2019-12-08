World Asia 08 Dec 2019 North Korea carries ...
North Korea carries out ‘very significant’ test at satellite launch site: report

AP
Published Dec 8, 2019, 9:44 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 9:49 am IST
The UN bans North Korea from launching satellites because it is considered a test of long-range missile technology.
 North Korea said Sunday it carried out a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site. (Photo: File)

Seoul: North Korea said Sunday it carried out a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site.

The Korean Central News Agency said the test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Saturday afternoon. It said that the result of the test was reported to the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party.

 

The test results will have “an important effect on changing the strategic position of (North Korea) once again in the near future,” the agency reported.

The report didn't say what the test was about. But media reports say a new satellite image indicated North Korea may be preparing to resume testing engines used to power satellite launchers at the site.

The reported test came as North Korea is stepping up pressure on the US to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks.

After repeated failures, North Korea successfully put a satellite into orbit for the first time in 2012 in a launch from the same site. North Korea had another successful satellite launch in 2016.

 

