EAM Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov hold talks in Moscow

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo: AP)
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held talks in Moscow covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests.

The external affairs minister arrived in Moscow on Monday evening.

Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that "today's era is not of war".

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

