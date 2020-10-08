The Indian Premier League 2020

World Asia 08 Oct 2020 India, Japan finalis ...
World, Asia

India, Japan finalise pact for cooperation in 5G tech, AI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 8, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (L) met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (C) for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday .(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
 External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (L) met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (C) for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday .(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday as part of the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue wherein they agreed that a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains” and welcomed the “Supply Chain Resilience Initiative between India, Japan, Australia and other like-minded countries”.

India and Japan also finalised an ambitious agreement that provides for cooperation in 5G technology, artificial intelligence and an array of other critical areas as the two strategic partners vowed to further broad-base their ties, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

 

After a meeting between Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, it was announced that Japan would be the lead partner in the connectivity pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI).

The IPOI is an India-backed framework aimed at making meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been expanding its military assertiveness, triggering global concerns.

Both India and Japan have separate territorial disputes with China.

"Recognising the increasing role being played by digital technologies, the two ministers highlighted the need for robust and resilient digital and cyber systems and in this context, welcomed the finalisation of the text of the cybersecurity agreement," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

 

Cooperation between India and Japan on 5G technology comes in the backdrop of growing reluctance by a significant number of countries globally to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to roll out 5G services in their territories. The US has already banned Huawei over concerns of security, and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom major. The 5G is the next-generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

Japan said the two ministers “reaffirmed the importance of implementing Japan-India cooperation in third countries such as Asean and Southwest Asian countries and making steady progress on the high-speed rail project” between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

 

In a separate statement, Japan also mentioned that the two foreign ministers “exchanged opinions regarding the issue of North Korea”, with Japanese foreign minister Motegi mentioning “understanding and cooperation towards the early resolution of the abductions issue”. The “abductions issue” refers to alleged abductions by North Korea of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and Japan is asking North Korea for their return.

...
Tags: india japan bilateral meet, 13th india-japan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, quad meet, 5g technology, indo-pacific oceans' initiative, ipoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From World

former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin posted bail on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, and was released from prison, according to court documents. Chauvin posted a $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state's facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained pending trial. (AP)

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, freed on $1M bond

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Facebook)

New Zealand’s Ardern poised for big win in election, poll says

A protester tries to hurl a brick towards police trying block protesters from advancing towards the Presidential Palace during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment. (AP)

Protests in Indonesia against new jobs law enter third day

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out a series of of immigration measures in recent days. The agency is helping to revive an issue that was at the heart of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, but largely on the back burner in the current one. (AP)

Trump administration turns to immigration as election nears



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Locks, chains: Coronavirus puts Indonesia's mentally ill back in shackles

A man with a mental health condition shackled in a hut in Majene in West Sulawesi by his family. - While not unique to Indonesia, padlocks, shackles and chains are frequently used to cover for a lack of proper mental health provision in the world's fourth most-populous nation. The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has exacerbated the issue, forcing many people who have been freed following a change in attitudes, access to medication and better care back into chains. (AFP)

Taiwan says military under pressure from China as missions mount

People's Liberation Army soldiers march to their barracks opposite the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AFP File)

Opposition in Kyrgyzstan claim power after storming government buildings

People protesting the results of a parliamentary vote gather by a bonfire in front of the seized main government building, known as the White House, in Bishkek, on October 6, 2020. - Kyrgyzstan was deep in political crisis Tuesday with its pro-Russian president insisting he was in control despite protesters capturing the seat of government and freeing his predecessor and nemesis following violent clashes with police. (AFP)

India, US, Australia, Japan to discuss China's growing power in Quad talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (PTI FIle)

Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

A view of tanks which Azeri army officials said were seized during the ongoing fighting with Armenia over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the town of Beylagan on October 5, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham