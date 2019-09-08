World Asia 08 Sep 2019 'We got an eye ...
World, Asia

'We got an eye on you, expect us': Radio Pakistan's website briefly hacked

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
The hack was also announced on a Twitter account with the handle @TheCrashRulers.
"@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers," the tweet said. (Photo: Twitter)
 "@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers," the tweet said. (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad: The website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, Dawn reported.

A message on the website read: "Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad."

 

The hack was also announced on a Twitter account with the handle @TheCrashRulers.

"@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers," the tweet said.

It is not confirmed if the account is operated by those behind the hack.

The website has been restored.

...
Tags: pakistan website, radio pakistan website, hacked


Latest From World

Prince Abdulaziz is a longstanding member of the No. 1 crude exporter's delegation to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with decades of experience in the oil sector, Al Jazeera reported. (Photo: ANI)

Saudi king names son Abdulaziz as new energy minister

The envoy also commented that Chinese businesswomen would be invited to participate in the fifth Islamabad Expo scheduled in November to explore the market and promote networking. (Photo: File)

China plans investment of USD 1 bn in Pak development projects: reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a fresh blow Saturday when senior minister Amber Rudd quit her work and pensions post in protest at his handling of the Brexit crisis. (Photo: AP)

Senior UK minister Amber Rudd quits in fresh blow for Boris Johnson

Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India. (Photo: File)

'A huge step forward for India': US on Chandrayaan-2 mission



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Beijing under lockdown for overnight Army parade rehearsal

The centre of Beijing was under lockdown early Sunday for a night-time parade rehearsal by the Chinese military which is preparing for October 1 ceremonies to mark Communist China's 70th anniversary. (Photo: AFP)

US delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

The agreement was reached upon during the ninth round of peace talks, under which Washington would withdraw 5400 of its troops from five of its bases in Afghanistan in 135 days. (Photo: File)

Rajnath Singh visits 'historic site' where Kim, Moon planted tree for peace

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the Joint Security Area (JSA), a small neutral camp situated in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong protesters aim to 'stress test' airport

Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters were planning to disrupt transport links to the airport on Saturday in their first mass mobilisation since the city's leader made a surprise concession earlier this week. (Photo: File)

HK's rights should be protected, says German chancellor Merkel

The German leader faces the challenge of balancing human rights concerns and economic discussions with one of Germany’s largest trading partners. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham