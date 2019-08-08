World Asia 08 Aug 2019 PML-N leader Maryam ...
World, Asia

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz taken into NAB custody: Pakistan

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
She was taken into custody before meeting her father at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, according to Geo News.
Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
Lahore: Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam was supposed to present herself at the NAB office at 3 pm (local time) today.

The PML-N Vice President was previously jailed in the Avenfield corruption case last year, along with her father and husband.

All three were released from jail within a few months before Nawaz was sent to jail again in Lahore in relation with the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Tags: maryam nawaz, nawaz sharif, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


