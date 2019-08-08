World Asia 08 Aug 2019 JuD chief Hafiz Saee ...
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed not released: Pakistan dismisses media reports

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials arrested Saeed in Gujranwala, Punjab.
The JuD chief was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Denying media reports, Pakistan on Thursday said Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has not been released.

"Hafiz Saeed has not been released," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said dismissing media reports over the release of outlawed Saeed.

 

During the Foreign Office weekly press briefing, he spoke in detail about the situation in the Kashmir after Article 370 was abolished.

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials arrested Saeed in Gujranwala, Punjab. The JuD chief was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.

On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

The terrorist was reportedly on his way to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwalato seek bail when he was arrested.

