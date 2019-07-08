Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 08 Jul 2019 Indonesia lifted tsu ...
World, Asia

Indonesia lifted tsunami alert after strong quake

AFP
Published Jul 8, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
Hasyim Yusuf, the head of the Ternate disaster mitigation agency, said there were no reports of fatalities.
Indonesia's geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby, where residents were advised to stay away from the coast.
 Indonesia's geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby, where residents were advised to stay away from the coast.

Jakarta: A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a brief tsunami warning that sent panicked residents fleeing to higher ground.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most disaster-hit on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide. Earthquakes and tsunamis have claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

 

Sunday's quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres in the Molucca Sea, 185 kilometres southeast of Manado, between Sulawesi and Malkuku islands, according to the USGS. Indonesia's geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby, where residents were advised to stay away from the coast.

The warning was later lifted by the agency and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Residents of Ternate in the Maluku island chain described panic as the quake hit. "I was getting ready to sleep when the window started rattling," Budi Nurgianto told AFP. "It was very strong -- I ran from my house and all my neighbours fled too."

Video footage from Ternate showed scared residents -- some clutching children -- fleeing from the coast on motorbikes. Hasyim Yusuf, the head of the Ternate disaster mitigation agency, said there were no reports of fatalities, but some people were "traumatised" by the tremor. "In Ternate, people were panicking and some evacuated to higher ground," he told Metro TV.

An official from Indonesia's geophysics agency, Ot Oral Sem Wilar, said he felt the tremor strongly from where he was holidaying in North Sulawesi. "My friends in Manado said people who live along the coastal area are evacuating." The USGS warned that considerable damage was possible in poorly built or badly designed structures.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing. It has been hit by a string of deadly quakes including a devastating 2004 tremor measuring 9.1 magnitude that struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

The Boxing Day disaster was the world's third biggest quake since 1900, and lifted the ocean floor in some places by 15 metres (50 feet). Indonesia's Aceh province was the hardest hit area, but the tsunami affected coastal areas as far away as Africa.

...
Tags: earthquake, indonesia, 6.9 magnitude, us geological survey
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Grace Meng first publicly reported in early October 2018 that her husband Meng Hongwei had gone missing.

Grace Meng, wife of former Interpol Chief, sues agency

Around 70 delegates are attending the two-day gathering which has been organised by Germany and Qatar. (Photo: Representational image, AP)

Afghan rivals resumed talks with Taliban for peace

US President Donald Trump hit back on Sunday and the UK launched an inquiry after leaked memos revealed Britain’s ambassador in the US had described the president and his White House as 'inept' and 'uniquely dysfunctional'. (Photo: File)

‘Can say things about him but I won’t bother’: Donald Trump hits back at UK envoy

Harris launched her campaign on January 21 with a promise to reject money from corporate political action committees and federal lobbyists. (Photo: File)

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris raises more than USD 23 million since January 2019



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Brazilian beauty Izabelle Leite?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Nepal denies Tibetans' request to hold Dalai Lama’s birthday celebration

The Tibetan community in Nepal called off plans to mark the birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama after their request for a public celebration was rejected over security concerns, a government official said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

‘Blackmailed, forced’: Maryam on Pakistan judge's verdict against Nawaz Sharif

Maryam said after the revelation of the video her father should not be kept behind the bars any more. She also hinted to use this video in the bail case of Sharif in Islamabad High Court. (Photo: File)

Chinese guy sentenced to death, hid wife's body in freezer for 100 days

Zhu appealed against the death sentence handed down by the Shanghai No 2 Intermediate People’s Court in August. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin banker in Singapore gets 13-year jailed term for cheating, forgery

An Indian-origin private banker was sentenced to 13 years jail on Thursday in Singapore, after he pleaded guilty to 20 forgery and cheating charges, and another 30 charges under the Computer Misuse Act for USD 10 million. (Representational Image)

Hafiz Saeed, his aides to be arrested 'very soon': Police

Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested 'very soon', police said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham