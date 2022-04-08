World Asia 08 Apr 2022 Pak Assembly reinsta ...
Pak Assembly reinstated for no-trust vote

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Pak CJ says deputy speaker's ruling prima facie violates Article 95
The court ordered the Speaker to call the session of the assembly on April 9 at 10am to organise the no-confidence vote.(Representational Image/ Twitter)
 The court ordered the Speaker to call the session of the assembly on April 9 at 10am to organise the no-confidence vote.(Representational Image/ Twitter)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's controversial move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a major blow to the cricketer-turned politician who is now likely to face a no-trust vote in Parliament after the ruling.

Suri, who is associated with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, on April 3 dismissed the no-confidence motion against the premier claiming that it was linked with a “foreign conspiracy” to topple the government and hence was not maintainable.

 

Minutes later, President Ari Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan who had effectively lost the majority. Chief Justice Bandial, who is heading a five-member bench comprising Just-ices Ijazul Ahsan, Moh-ammad Ali Mazhar Miankhel, Munib Ak-htar and Jamal Khan Mandokhel, declared as unconstitutional the controversial ruling by the deputy speaker regarding the rejection of the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

In a unanimous verdict, the five-member bench also declared dissolution of the parliament as unconstitutional. The bench restored the parliament and declared the advice by PM Khan to President Alvi to dissolve the assembly as unconstitutional.

 

The court ordered the Speaker to call the session of the assembly on April 9 at 10am to organise the no-confidence vote.

Tags: pakistan political crisis
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to the press as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters, in Brussels, on April 7, 2022. (François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

NATO countries asked to provide more weapons to Ukraine

Sri Lankan government doctors sprotest against the government near the national hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

US cautions its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 6, 2022. MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

US ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, center, with his supporters leaves the Supreme Court after petitions hearing to dissolve parliament by country's Prime Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP/Anjum Naveed)

Not possible to hold general elections in three months: Pakistan Election Commission



