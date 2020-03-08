4 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China

A boy is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province, early on March 8, 2020. At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on March 8. (AFP)

Beijing: Four people were killed after a hotel used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus suspects collapsed in south east China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday.

Authorities said they pulled out 42 people from the debris. Around 71 people were trapped in the hotel that collapsed on Saturday in Quanzhou city.

The hotel was used to quarantine and observe people who had come to the province during the novel coronavirus prevention and control and had come in contact with the virus patients.

"Four people were dead, 42 others were rescued from the collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, SE China's Fujian, which trapped 71 people," State-run People's Daily, China tweeted on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday night during a house modification operation and the owner of the building is currently under police control, it said.

The Xinjia hotel was in operation since 2018 and had 80 rooms.

Among the rescued, a two-year-old boy and his parents were pulled out from the rubble and sent to hospital for treatment, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

City's fire department has sent more than 200 fire fighters to the site, while the province dispatched 11 search and rescue teams with over 800 fire fighters and seven rescue dogs, the report said.

The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Apart from China, over 3,400 people have died of the deadly disease and over 101,000 have been infected from the virus globally.