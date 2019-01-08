search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Man attacks children with knife at Beijing school in China; 20 injured

REUTERS
Published Jan 8, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
Xicheng govt did not give other details of attack, but social media posts said children suffered knife wounds to the head.
A man was arrested after attacking students at a primary school in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a district govt, in a rare act of violence against children in Chinese capital. (Representational Image)
 A man was arrested after attacking students at a primary school in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a district govt, in a rare act of violence against children in Chinese capital. (Representational Image)

Beijing: A man was arrested after attacking students at a primary school in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a district government, in a rare act of violence against children in the Chinese capital.

Twenty children were wounded and were taken to hospital, the Xicheng district government said in a post on its social media account.

 

Three of them suffered heavy injuries but their condition was stable, it said.

The Xicheng government did not give other details of the attack, but posts on social media said the children suffered knife wounds to the head.

About six police cars were parked outside a hospital near the school, according to a Reuters witness.

Police declined to comment by telephone when asked about the attack.

Violent crime is rare in China but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

In January 2017, a man in southern China stabbed 12 children with a vegetable knife to extract revenge for his life not going as he wanted and a dispute with a neighbour.

The man was executed this month.

...
Tags: beijing knife attack, 20 children injured, crime
Location: China, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
 

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

In a lecture at the Indian Science Congress and posted on YouTube, one speaker, Kannan Jegathala Krishnan said Isaac Newton was wrong about gravity, Albert Einstein made a “big blunder” and questioned Stephen Hawking’s achievements.
 

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

The investigation will include companies Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Grounded Chinese vessel treated as ‘crime scene’

The grounding of a Chinese-flagged fishing vessel in the Marshall Islands is being treated as a “crime scene”, officials in the Pacific Ocean archipelago said on Monday.

Billionaire Japanese tycoon's ‘free cash’ tweet gets record retweet

Yusaku Maezawa is the chief executive of Japan’s largest online fashion store and is the 18th richest person in Japan. (Photo: Twitter)

222 killed, 843 injured in Indonesia tsunami triggered by volcanic eruption

Images showed wave pushed tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber, rubble and flotsam inland from coast at Carita beach and at other places it uprooted trees and left trail of debris strewn across ground., (Photo: AP)

'Untrue': China denies report of secret military project in Pak trade corridor

'According to our information the relevant report is not true,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the report. (Representational Image | AP)

Chow vows to donate fortune after he dies

Chow Yun-fat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham