World Asia 07 Nov 2019 'Indian Sikh pi ...
World, Asia

'Indian Sikh pilgrims will require passport': Pakistan on Kartarpur

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Earlier, Pakistan PM had said that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur.
Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated this week, the Pakistan Army has said, according to a media report on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. (Photo: File)
 Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated this week, the Pakistan Army has said, according to a media report on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated this week, the Pakistan Army has said, according to a media report on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The comments by Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor came a day after India asked Pakistan to clarify whether passport will be required by the Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur.

 

The Kartarpur Corridor, which provides a visa-free access to Indian Sikhs to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, will be inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.

Major General Ghafoor on Wednesday said that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport to use Kartarpur Corridor, Dawn News quoted Hum News channel as saying. "As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty," Ghafoor said.

On Wednesday, India asked Pakistan to clarify whether passport will be required to visit the Kartarpur Sahib.

On November 1, Prime Minister Khan, while announcing the completion of Kartarpur Corridor on Twitter, said he had waived two requirements relating to passport and registering 10 days in advance for Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India. He said that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur.

The service fee of USD 20 dollars for those coming for the inaugural ceremony and on the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru on November 12 was also abolished.

The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor has been established to commemorate his birth anniversary.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, Pakistan and India after tough negotiations signed a landmark agreement last week to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The two countries decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine daily. India and Pakistan have also decided that the corridor will be operational through the year and seven days a week and that pilgrims, except kids and elderly persons, will have a choice to visit it as individuals or in groups.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, pakistan, army, indian government, guru nanak dev
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

'I've accepted the resignation,' Duque announced on Twitter. 'I want to thank him for his commitment, sacrifice and leadership.' (Photo: Twitter)

Colombia defence minister quits amid firestorm over minor deaths

Four Indian Americans, including a Muslim woman and a former White House technology policy advisor, have won state and local elections held in the United States on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Muslim woman, 3 other Indian-Americans create history, win state, local polls in US

Two former Twitter employees and a third man were charged in San Francisco Federal Court with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Justice Department has announced. (Photo: File)

2 Twitter employees charged with spying of Saudi royal family

The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,

Turkey captures dead ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's wife



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Nawaz Sharif facing 'major genetic issue', advised to go abroad for treatment

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on October 22 from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000. (Photo: File)

South Koreans lie inside closed coffins for 10 minutes for life lessons

Funeral company Hyowon began offering the living funerals to help people appreciate their lives, and seek forgiveness and reconciliation with family and friends, said Jeong Yong-mun, who heads the healing centre. (Representative Image)(AP)

'Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP': China

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said 'India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved. All RCEP Participating Countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India's final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.' (Photo: File)

India, Bangladesh, Japan, China most vulnerable to rising sea levels: UN Chief

He cited a recent report by a research centre that said the level of the oceans is rising much faster than what was forecasted because of climate change. (Photo: FIle)

India decides against joining RCEP as key concerns remain unaddressed

The Prime Minister had said earlier that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham