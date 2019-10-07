World Asia 07 Oct 2019 Indian-origin Singap ...
World, Asia

Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
All part-time judges appointed to the Supreme Court of Brunei are designated as judicial commissioners.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean judge has been sworn in by Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of the sultanate, a media report said on Monday.

Kannan Ramesh's appointment is for a two-year period and the 54-year-old Justice will continue to hold his position as a full-time judge of the Supreme Court of Singapore.

 

"I am humbled by the invitation to be a member of the Brunei Darussalam judiciary. It is an honour and a privilege. I very much look forward to working with (the Brunei Supreme Court's) Chief Justice Steven Chong and the many august members of the Brunei Bench," Ramesh said.

As a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of Brunei, Justice Ramesh will spend up to a month in Brunei each year to read, hear and write judgments primarily on commercial cases and certain civil ones, The Straits Times reported.

All part-time judges appointed to the Supreme Court of Brunei are designated as judicial commissioners.

This has no bearing on the judge's seniority nor his jurisdiction, powers, duties or authority when hearing cases, the report said.

Welcoming Justice Ramesh's new appointment, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said, "This appointment will strengthen cooperation between the two courts and deepen the already close ties between Singapore and Brunei. It will also raise Singapore's international standing and reputation as a legal and judicial centre."

In the Singapore Supreme Court, Justice Ramesh was appointed judicial commissioner in May 2015.

This is not the first time a Singaporean judge has been appointed in a foreign court.

Justice Quentin Loh was appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji, and Justice Judith Prakash has been appointed to the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.

...
Tags: singapore, brunei, supreme court
Location: Singapore,


Latest From World

Photo: Representational image

10 killed in attack on bus in east Afghanistan: Government official

The Taliban officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing what they described as the sensitive nature of the issue, the paper cited a RFE/RL report. (Representational Image)

Afghan Taliban says it released 3 Indian hostages in prisoner swap deal: report

Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and former Maoist rebel, denied the allegation but stepped down as speaker last week after the woman gave details of the assault to media. (Photo: PTI)

Nepal parliament speaker arrested over rape allegations

During the July 25 call, Trump pressed Zelensky for an investigation into former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a summary of the call released by the Trump administration. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump amps up complaints, says 'nervous Nancy' may be guilty of treason



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Korea to halt N-talks till US hostilities end

North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil reads statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.(Photo: AP)

China clarifies move to shift Gandhi Jayanti event venue, says 'purely technical'

China on Saturday said the Indian embassy in Beijing was advised to shift the venue of an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2 due to celebrations in the capital city on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the country. (Photo: Twitter/ EOIBeijing)

Subway stations, malls shut as Hong Kong braces for protests against mask ban

The city's subway system — which carries four million people daily — was shut down entirely on Friday night and throughout Saturday, bringing much of the metropolis to a halt. Major supermarket chains and malls announced they were closing, leading to long lines and panic buying as residents stocked up on essentials. (Photo: AP | File)

Pak rejects India's remark on Imran Khan's 'provocative' speech in UNGA

Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's remarks over Prime Minister Imran Khan's

Imran Khan warns PoK residents against crossing LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the residents of PoK not to cross the Line of Control to extend humanitarian aid to the Kashmiri people after India removed the special status of the state two months back. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham