World Asia 07 Oct 2019 2 protesters charged ...
World, Asia

2 protesters charged in first use of Hong Kong's new mask ban

AP
Published Oct 7, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 11:02 am IST
A conviction for violating the mask ban carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine.
Two protesters have been charged with violating Hong Kong's new ban that criminalised the wearing of masks at rallies. (Photo: AP)
 Two protesters have been charged with violating Hong Kong's new ban that criminalised the wearing of masks at rallies. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Two protesters have been charged with violating Hong Kong's new ban that criminalised the wearing of masks at rallies.

The charges filed Monday are the first prosecution under the ban that took effect Saturday under sweeping emergency powers to quash rising violence in four months of anti-government protests. But the ban sparked more anger with rallies and violence in the last three days in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

 

An 18-year-old student and a 38-year-old unemployed woman were detained early Saturday shortly after the ban took effect and charged Monday with illegal assembly and for violating the mask ban. They were both released on bail pending trial. A conviction for violating the mask ban carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hong kong, protest, arrest, mask
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Latest From World

Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and former Maoist rebel, denied the allegation but stepped down as speaker last week after the woman gave details of the assault to media. (Photo: PTI)

Nepal parliament speaker arrested over rape allegations

During the July 25 call, Trump pressed Zelensky for an investigation into former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a summary of the call released by the Trump administration. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump amps up complaints, says 'nervous Nancy' may be guilty of treason

Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides -- mostly of women -- between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. (Photo: fbi.gov)

‘Most prolific’ US serial killer murdered at least 50, believed he would get away

The emergence of the second whistleblower threatened to undermine arguments from Trump and his allies to discredit the original complaint. (Photo: FIle)

Second whistleblower comes forward to support impeachment peril at White House



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Korea to halt N-talks till US hostilities end

North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil reads statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.(Photo: AP)

China clarifies move to shift Gandhi Jayanti event venue, says 'purely technical'

China on Saturday said the Indian embassy in Beijing was advised to shift the venue of an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2 due to celebrations in the capital city on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the country. (Photo: Twitter/ EOIBeijing)

Subway stations, malls shut as Hong Kong braces for protests against mask ban

The city's subway system — which carries four million people daily — was shut down entirely on Friday night and throughout Saturday, bringing much of the metropolis to a halt. Major supermarket chains and malls announced they were closing, leading to long lines and panic buying as residents stocked up on essentials. (Photo: AP | File)

Pak rejects India's remark on Imran Khan's 'provocative' speech in UNGA

Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's remarks over Prime Minister Imran Khan's

Imran Khan warns PoK residents against crossing LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the residents of PoK not to cross the Line of Control to extend humanitarian aid to the Kashmiri people after India removed the special status of the state two months back. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham