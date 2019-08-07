Pak PM to chair NSC meet, says abrogation of Article 370 shows BJP's racist ideology

While addressing the joint session of Parliament, Khan on Tuesday said that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's 'racist ideology'. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair another meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in light of the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, according to Geo News.

While addressing the joint session of Parliament, Khan on Tuesday said that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology" and asserted that Pakistan will take up the issue on every international forum to bring it to the notice of global leadership.

Khan said that the war on Kashmir between the two countries will have "grievous consequences" for the entire world. He also claimed that the scrapping of the special status would lead to Pulwama-like attacks.

The Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and a resolution to repeal Article 370 along with Article 35 (A) of the Constitution.

Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.