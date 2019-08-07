World Asia 07 Aug 2019 Cut diplomatic ties ...
World, Asia

Cut diplomatic ties with India: Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 7:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 7:37 pm IST
The minister further called Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria the representative of a 'fascist government'.
Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry. (Photo: ANI)
 Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the government to cut diplomatic ties with New Delhi following the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament to discuss the situation in Kashmir, Chaudhry said, "If there no diplomacy why is money being spent on diplomats? We should break diplomatic ties with India," Geo news reported.

 

The minister further called Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria the representative of a "fascist government".

"If no decision is accepted, why is the Indian envoy here? The Indian envoy is a nice man but he is a representative of a fascist government," he said.

Chaudhry urged the Parliament not to tolerate the humiliation and fight for the cause of Kashmiris so as to not let the region become another Palestine.

"We are being told we don't want to fight, we do not desire to fight. I urge the Parliament not to let Kashmir become Palestine. We cannot stand this. We cannot live with this humiliation. If it comes to a fight we will fight," Chaudhry said.

"The message from this Parliament should be that we fought for Kashmir before and we will fight for Kashmir again," he added.

Speaking at the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had said that the war on Kashmir between the two neighbouring countries would have "grievous consequences" for the entire world.

The Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

...
Tags: fawad chaudhry, article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Maldives on Wednesday showed support for India's decision to repeal Article 370. (Photot: ANI)

Maldives supports India's decision on Article 370

Wolf believes that there is the threat among Pakistan's leadership, that actions against 'jihadists' will provoke severe backlashes. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan considers jihadists 'asset' against India, Afghanistan, says researcher

The People's Bank of China on Wednesday fixed the yuan's central parity rate at 6.9996 per US dollar. (Photo: AFP)

China yuan further weakens, rate hits an 11-year low

A message to President Trump left at a makeshift memorial urges him in Spanish to stop engaging in racism and hatred. (Photo: AFP)

El Paso residents tell Trump to stay away after shooting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China yuan further weakens, rate hits an 11-year low

The People's Bank of China on Wednesday fixed the yuan's central parity rate at 6.9996 per US dollar. (Photo: AFP)

Polio cases on the rise in Pakistan, 5 more victims confirmed

Polio cases are presently reported from two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

Pakistan police removes pro-India banners, one arrested

The banners carried a map envisioning 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) showing parts of the present-day states of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and warnings about Balochistan. They carried a message of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: Twitter | @Farrukh_Abbas12)

18 killed, at least 100 wounded in Kabul attack, Taliban takes responsibility

(Photo: Representative Image/File)

World leaders pay tribute to former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday at 10:50 pm. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham