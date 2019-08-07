Cut diplomatic ties with India: Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad: Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the government to cut diplomatic ties with New Delhi following the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament to discuss the situation in Kashmir, Chaudhry said, "If there no diplomacy why is money being spent on diplomats? We should break diplomatic ties with India," Geo news reported.

The minister further called Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria the representative of a "fascist government".

"If no decision is accepted, why is the Indian envoy here? The Indian envoy is a nice man but he is a representative of a fascist government," he said.

Chaudhry urged the Parliament not to tolerate the humiliation and fight for the cause of Kashmiris so as to not let the region become another Palestine.

"We are being told we don't want to fight, we do not desire to fight. I urge the Parliament not to let Kashmir become Palestine. We cannot stand this. We cannot live with this humiliation. If it comes to a fight we will fight," Chaudhry said.

"The message from this Parliament should be that we fought for Kashmir before and we will fight for Kashmir again," he added.

Speaking at the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had said that the war on Kashmir between the two neighbouring countries would have "grievous consequences" for the entire world.

The Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.