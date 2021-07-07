World Asia 07 Jul 2021 China tightens secur ...
World, Asia

China tightens security on Myanmar border over virus fears

AFP
Published Jul 7, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 11:56 am IST
On Wednesday, 57 new cases were reported, the highest daily tally since late January, including 15 in the city of Ruili, next to Myanmar
People queue to undergo nucleic acid testing for the coronavirus in the city of Ruili which borders Myanmar, in China's southwestern Yunnan province on July 5, 2021. (STR / AFP) / China OUT
 People queue to undergo nucleic acid testing for the coronavirus in the city of Ruili which borders Myanmar, in China's southwestern Yunnan province on July 5, 2021. (STR / AFP) / China OUT

Beijing: A Covid-19 outbreak on China's porous border with Myanmar pushed new cases to the country's highest level in six months, according to official data Wednesday, despite tightened border security.

The coronavirus first emerged in central China in late 2019, but a series of strict measures and harsh border restrictions have succeeded in mostly stamping out cases within its borders.

 

But on Wednesday, 57 new infections were reported -- the highest daily tally since late January -- including fifteen in the city of Ruili, next to Myanmar.

Twelve of those were Myanmar nationals, according to health authorities in Yunnan province, who said blamed the outbreak on the more contagious Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Ruili is a major crossing point from Muse in neighbouring Myanmar, which has seen escalating unrest since a February 1 military coup, raising fears that people will flood across the border into China to escape the violence.

 

The provincial governor said Tuesday that authorities would "resolutely plug all loopholes that may lead to importing the virus".

All 210,000 residents in the city had been tested by Monday night, according to officials, with 90 cases reported in the city over the past week.

Ruili has also been placed under lockdown with residents told to stay home and all schools and businesses closed.

It is the second time in four months that Ruili has been locked down over the discovery of cases imported from Myanmar, after another small outbreak in April.

 

China closed the main bridge and crossing to Myanmar in March as cases surged across the border.

Authorities have also deployed more soldiers and increased patrols to prevent illegal border crossings and cracked down on human trafficking to prevent an influx of refugees.

The other 42 cases reported Wednesday were imported from overseas.

...
Tags: china coronavirus, china myanamar, myanmar border
Location: China, Hebei


Latest From World

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members search a mudslide area following heavy rains in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Japan searches for 24 unaccounted for in mudslide; 4 dead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he wants the last stage of the lockdown roadmap to be

UK PM Boris Johnson to set out plans for end of lockdown on July 19

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard at Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had inked a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016, to procure 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation. (AFP Photo)

Rafale deal: BJP, Congress spar as France begins 'highly sensitive' probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

UN: 38 died on deadliest day yet for Myanmar coup opposition

Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand in Yangon, Myanmar on March 3, 2021. (AP)

Opposition in Kyrgyzstan claim power after storming government buildings

People protesting the results of a parliamentary vote gather by a bonfire in front of the seized main government building, known as the White House, in Bishkek, on October 6, 2020. - Kyrgyzstan was deep in political crisis Tuesday with its pro-Russian president insisting he was in control despite protesters capturing the seat of government and freeing his predecessor and nemesis following violent clashes with police. (AFP)

First COVID-19 case could have hit China in October 2019: Study

China's first official COVID-19 case was in December 2019 and was linked to Wuhan's Huanan seafood market. (Representational image: AFP)

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, sells out final edition

The newspaper said it was forced to cease operations after police froze $2.3 million of its assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors. (AP Photo)

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face court after deadly crackdown

Buddhist monks lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 27, 2021. 'CRPH' in the placards stand for 'Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.' (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham