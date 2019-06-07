Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 07 Jun 2019 Pilot who went to pi ...
World, Asia

Pilot who went to pick up B’desh PM Hasina fails to carry passport, caught

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
The airline is now sending another pilot to bring Prime Minister Hasina back to Bangladesh, he added.
Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said. (Photo: Twitter)
 Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said. (Photo: Twitter)

Dhaka: A Bangladesh pilot, who flew a special plane meant to bring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back from Finland after her three-nation visit, was caught without his passport at Qatar's international airport, according to media reports.

Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said.

 

The flag carrier sent the passport of the pilot in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.

The airline is now sending another pilot to bring Prime Minister Hasina back to Bangladesh, he added.

The Prime Minister is in Finland as part of her official trips to three countries. She had earlier visited Japan and Saudi Arabia. She is scheduled to return home on Saturday.

Fazal flew a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Dhaka to Qatar on Wednesday night. The issue of him carrying no passport was discovered when the flight reached Qatar.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said action will be taken against the pilot after an investigation into the incident.

...
Tags: bangladesh, sheikh hasina, qatar, biman bangladesh airlines
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The Himalayan Times reported that two of the injured have been referred to India for further treatment. (Photo: ANI)

2 killed, 99 injured as storm hits Nepal

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted,

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The President added that President Barack Obama's administration had ignored a Russian offer to agree on a set of rules regarding modern communications. (Photo: File)

Didn't meddle, aren't meddling, will not meddle in any elections: Putin

Bajwa who spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops along the Line of Control (LoC) said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from the family. (Photo: File)

Voluntary cut in defence budget will not impact 'response potential': Pak Army chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
 

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)
 

First Indian-origin man join UK Foreign Office Board

After a few childhood years in India, Iyer moved back to the UK aged 11 to be based in Stoke-on-Trent in central England. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the complete book costs Rs 750. (Photo: For represntational purpose)
 

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials

Now, in Nayib Bukele first week in office, some officials in the Central American country are reeling from the power of the presidential tweet. (Photo: Nayib Bukele Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Didn't meddle, aren't meddling, will not meddle in any elections: Putin

The President added that President Barack Obama's administration had ignored a Russian offer to agree on a set of rules regarding modern communications. (Photo: File)

‘Not here for decoration’: Thai transgender MPs make history in Parliament

Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a lawmaker for the progressive anti-junta Future Forward Party (FFP), is one of four transgender MPs in the house. (Photo: Facebook/Tanwarin Sukkhapisit)

Hong Kong court goes against govt to deliver landmark ruling on spousal benefits

Government lawyers said granting spousal benefits would go against Hong Kong's legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a wife. But the judges dismissed that argument. (Photo: Representational I File)

Chinese cartoonist announces protest against Twitter for refusing Tiananmen emoji

The 33-year-old Badiucao said he reached out to Twitter ahead of the anniversary and offered to create a special tank man emoji that would appear next to the hashtag #Tiananmen30. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Nepal’s iconic Pashupatinath temple has 9 kg gold, Rs 120 crore cash

Pashupatinath temple (credit: https://pashupatinathtemple.org/photo-gallery/)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham