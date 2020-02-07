World Asia 07 Feb 2020 41 new cases of coro ...
World, Asia

41 new cases of coronavirus reported from a quarantined cruise ship

AP
Published Feb 7, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
The Japanese media reported there were 2,257 people aboard
The cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo on Friday. AP Photo
 The cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo on Friday. AP Photo

Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turned away another luxury liner while the death toll in mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.

 

Before Friday's 41 confirmed cases, 20 infected passengers were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama near Tokyo.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that Japan will deny entry of foreign passengers on another cruise ship, Holland.

Abe said the new immigration policy takes effect Friday to ensure border control to prevent the disease from entering and spreading further into Japan.

The ship was currently near Ishigaki, one of Okinawa's outer islands, and was seeking another port, said Overseas Travel Agency official Mie Matsubara. Japanese media reported there were 2,257 people aboard.

“Everyone is starting to reject the ship and we are getting desperate,” she said. ''We hope we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.''

At least four other cruise ships, two foreign and two Japanese-operated, are headed to Japan by the end of the month, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said, urging port authorities around the country to turn them away.

...
Tags: coronavirus, people quarantined, japanese cruise ship


Latest From World

In this file photo, a trainer plays with a lion cub at the countrys main zoon in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. AFP Photo

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals stare at an uncertain future

File photo: Imran Khan Instagram

Saudi not keen on Pak's invite for OIC meeting on Kashmir: Report

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017, file photo shows the black al-Qaida flag is sprayed on the wall of a damaged school that was turned into a religious court, in Taiz, Yemen. AP photo

Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi killed in US operation in Yemen: Trump

Dr Li Wenliang posted this picture of himself on his Weibo account.

China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Coronavirus sparks racism: Petition to ban Chinese gets 5 lakh signatures in Malaysia

A self-contained breathing apparatus and a photo of recruits is pictured on a plaque inside a Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy dormitory which has been designated as a 2019 novel coronavirus quarantine site for travellers from Hubei Province in China. AFP photo

21 Kerala medical students stranded in Chinese airport

Travellers wearing protective face masks at the departure area of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. AFP photo

Coronavirus kills 563, cases cross 28K

A security guard checks the temperature of people entering Yu Park in Shanghai. AFP photo

Newborn tests positive for coronavirus in Wuhan

A medical staff member collects a sample taken from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in Chinas central Hubei province. AFP photo

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Working hard to ensure safety of Indians,' says Chinese envoy

China on Monday hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham