PTI chief Imran Khan ushers in new year with third marriage: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has secretly married again, a media report said.

The PTI chairman, The News daily reported, “inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.”

The nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who had also solmenised Imran Khan’s marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015.

Imran Khan had married Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004.