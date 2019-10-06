Pak rejects India's remark on Imran Khan's 'provocative' speech in UNGA

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's remarks over Prime Minister Imran Khan's "provocative" speech during UN General Assembly session.

Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that India's pretensions of casting itself as a 'normal' country is "reprehensible".

This comes a day after New Delhi had strongly condemned Khan's "provocative" speech at the latest session of the UNGA and stated that it indicated Khan's inability to conduct international relations.

During a press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also dismissed Khan's call for a march to the Line of Control (LOC).

"This is not the first time Pakistan has said such a thing. Pakistan's Prime Minister occupies a high constitution office. He has previously made such statements as well. You've heard his address at the UNGA as well, and he actually used very provocative and irresponsible language. We strongly condemned such sort of statements. I feel like Khan doesn't know how to conduct international relations and probably that's why he can say such things," the Ministry of External Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing here.

Islamabad has tried raking up the Kashmir issue on several international platforms following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This is despite New Delhi reiterating that its decisions in Kashmir are entirely a matter of its internal affairs. Pakistan has kept up its futile efforts, even as it has been snubbed globally over the matter time and again.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.