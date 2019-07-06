Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; India need 265 runs to win
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
World Asia 06 Jul 2019 Sexual harassment vi ...
World, Asia

Sexual harassment victim jailed for recording boss' lewd calls

REUTERS
Published Jul 6, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
She was also ordered to pay a 500 million rupiah (USD 35,383) fine.
Baiq Nuril Maknun found guilty of violating strict anti-pornography laws. (Photo: AFP)
 Baiq Nuril Maknun found guilty of violating strict anti-pornography laws. (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Supreme Court has jailed a woman who tried to report her employer for alleged sexual harassment, in a ruling that the rights groups said, risked turning victims of sexual abuse into criminals.

The Supreme Court found Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was a teacher on the island of Lombok, guilty of violating strict anti-pornography laws. It overturned her acquittal by a lower court and jailed her for six months.

 

She was also ordered to pay a 500 million rupiah (USD 35,383) fine. The Supreme Court’s Thursday decision cannot be appealed.

“We are concerned about the impact of this decision because it opens a door for perpetrators of sexual violence to criminalize victims,” said Ade Wahyudin, executive director of the Legal Aid Foundation for the Press.

Maknun had complained of getting lewd phone calls from the principal of a high school where she worked from 2012, court documents showed.

She recorded some of the phone calls without the knowledge of the headmaster and gave a recording to a third person, and distributed it on an electronic device, which resulted in the principal losing his job, the documents showed.

In 2015, the principal reported Maknun to police, which resulted in her being prosecuted under the anti-pornography law.

Maknun’s legal team said a prison sentence had to be at least two years long before clemency could be sought, but the president could grant an amnesty.

“The only thing possible now is amnesty from the president because we have exhausted all other legal avenues,” said Aziz Fauzi, a lawyer for Maknun.

President Joko Widodo, who recently won a second term in office, said earlier Maknun could seek clemency from him if she did not find justice through a judicial review.

A spokeswoman for the president’s office declined to comment on the latest ruling.

Indonesia’s #MeToo movement has gained some traction with some women sharing their experiences of sexual harassment.

But the movement has had limited impact in the predominately conservative society of the world’s most populous Muslim country, compared with that seen in some other countries.

...
Tags: indonesia #metoo, jakarta, baiq nuril maknun
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The minister met Malala in France where he took a picture with her. (Photo: Twitter/@jfrobergeQc)

Education Minister of Canada, Roberge, criticised as hypocrite on social media

Four LGBT Syrian refugees arrived just in time for Pride celebrations in central London. (Photo: AFP)

4 LGBT Syrian refugees have arrived in London, celebrates Pride

'We're working on a favored nations law where we pay whatever the lowest nation's price is,' Trump told reporters from the White House South Lawn. (Photo:File)

Trump administration working on executive order to reduce US drug prices

A former El Chapo associate said during the trial that the drug kingpin lived a lavish lifestyle in the 1990s. (Photo: AFP)

US demands El Chapo forfeit USD 12.7 billion in drug money



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Chinese guy sentenced to death, hid wife's body in freezer for 100 days

Zhu appealed against the death sentence handed down by the Shanghai No 2 Intermediate People’s Court in August. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin banker in Singapore gets 13-year jailed term for cheating, forgery

An Indian-origin private banker was sentenced to 13 years jail on Thursday in Singapore, after he pleaded guilty to 20 forgery and cheating charges, and another 30 charges under the Computer Misuse Act for USD 10 million. (Representational Image)

Hafiz Saeed, his aides to be arrested 'very soon': Police

Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested 'very soon', police said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Country on positive path of peace, development: Pak army chief

Bajwa ddressing the 222nd Corps Commaanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (Photo: AFP)

Former Philippine first lady's 90th Birthday bash ruined as 261 hospitalised

The health ministry said 261 well-wishers had been rushed to nine hospitals by Wednesday afternoon after eating food that had been prepared for 2,500 people. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham