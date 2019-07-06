Cricket World Cup 2019

Imran Khan to attend Russia's Eastern Economic Forum meet in September

Published Jul 6, 2019, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
It should also be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting.
 Eastern Economic Forum is an international forum held each year since 2015 in September, in Vladivostok, Russia. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Quoting Foreign Office sources on Saturday, Dawn reported that the invitation was extended by Putin during the recently-held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Kyrgyzstan, which both leaders had attended.

 

At the SCO summit, Khan had engaged in several 'informal' talks with Putin. The Russian leader had further expressed his desire to have good relations with Pakistan.

Sources said that the Prime Minister would be Putin's Guest of Honour at the forum. It should also be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting.

Eastern Economic Forum is an international forum held each year since 2015 in September, in Vladivostok, Russia. The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East that is famous for the world's largest mineral and energy reserves.

The invite comes days after it was announced that Khan will be meeting with US President Donald Trump on July 22 in an official state visit.

The Russian embassy in May had stated that Pakistan is an important partner for Russia for its significant role in regional politics, especially in its efforts to bring long-term peace to Afghanistan.

In December 2018, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Russia. The two sides "agreed to continue efforts, including through Moscow Format of Consultations, for supporting reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process", the Foreign Office said at the time.

