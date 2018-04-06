search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

5.62 lakh Indians hit by data breach, admits Facebook

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 2:31 am IST
We have now are that only 335 people in India installed the app, which is 0.1 per cent of the app’s total world-wide installs.
Mark Zuckerberg
 Mark Zuckerberg

New Delhi: Facebook said that around 5.62 lakh people in India could have been impacted by the data breach undertaken allegedly by UK based political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.   

Facebook said that globally personal information of up to 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million.

 

Last month government had issued a notice to Facebook seeking to know whether personal data of Indian voters and users was compromised by  Cambridge Analytica. In its response to government, Facebook said that the company is investigating the specific number of people whose information was accessed by the app, including those in India.

“Cambridge Analytica’s acquisition of Facebook data through the app developed by Dr Aleksandr Kogan and his company Global Science Research Limited (GSR) happened without our authorisation was an explicit violation of our platform policies,” said Facebook. 

“We have now are that only 335 people in India installed the app, which is 0.1 per cent of the app’s total world-wide installs. We further understand that 5,62,120 additional people in India were potentially affected, as friends of people who installed the App. This yields a total of 562,455 affected people in India, which is 0.6 per cent of the global number,” said Facebook spokesperson.  

However, it said that the information currently available to it is limited to people who installed the app throughout its lifetime on the Facebook.

Tags: cambridge analytica, facebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

Despite having expected delivery dates more than two weeks apart, the new families were happily surprised that the newborn cousins will share a birthday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Biological clock in women: Myth or reality?

The right to give birth or postpone a pregnancy is entirely an individual's choice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now you can video conference with 16 friends on Snapchat

Users also have the option to toggle between video and voice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Ban on Hafiz Saeed's 'social welfare activities' not to be lifted: Pak court

Hafiz Saeed had also challenged the presidential ordinance under which his group has been banned for being on the watch-list of the UN in the Islamabad High Court. (Photo: AP)

Wife of detained Chinese lawyer, who took on 'sensitive' cases, begins 100 km march

Lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who took on sensitive cases of complaints of police torture and defended practitioners of the banned Falun Gong spiritual movement, went missing in August 2015 during a sweeping crackdown on rights activists. (Photo: Facebook)

Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed's LeT feature in UN's latest terror list

The list identifies all those individuals who have lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory. (Photo: File/PTI)

China appreciates N Korea's 'important efforts' on denuclearisation

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: File/AFP)

Oh deer: Japan's Nara Park alerts tourists with tips to prevent animal bites

The deer at Nara Park are protected as a national treasure. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham