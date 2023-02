People and emergency teams search for people through the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey on Monday. (Photo: AP)

ISTANBUL: The combined death toll rose to more than 2,300 for Turkey and Syria on Monday from the region's strongest earthquake in nearly a century.

Turkey's emergency services said at least 1,498 people had died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with another 810 confirmed fatalities in neighbouring Syria, putting the total at 2,308.