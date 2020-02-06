World Asia 06 Feb 2020 Coronavirus kills 56 ...
World, Asia

Coronavirus kills 563, cases cross 28K

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Among the deceased, 70 were from Hubei Province and its provincial Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak
A security guard checks the temperature of people entering Yu Park in Shanghai. AFP photo
 A security guard checks the temperature of people entering Yu Park in Shanghai. AFP photo

Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest one-day fatalities so far, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 73 people died due to the virus and the new confirmed cases of the epidemic went up by 3,694, the country's National Health Commission announced.

 

Overall 563 people have died in the country due to the virus so far and 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from 31 provincial-level regions, the Commission said.

Among the deceased, 70 were from Hubei Province and its provincial Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou provinces registered one death each, the Commission said.

Another 5,328 new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday of which 2,987 are in Hubei.

Also on Wednesday, 640 patients became seriously ill and 3,859 remained in severe condition, the commission said.

As the virus is transmitted from human-to-human, over 2.82 lakh close contacts of the patients have been traced, with over 1.86 lakh others still under medical observation.

By the end of Wednesday, 21 confirmed cases had been reported from Hong Kong 10 in the Macao and 11 in Taiwan, the commission said.

The virus cases abroad climbed to 182 on Wednesday. The Philippines reported first death abroad while Hong Kong announced its first casualty on Sunday.

Chinese officials hope the cases will come down in the coming days with more specialised hospitals being set up in Wuhan.

China's Ministry of Science and Technology said that a batch of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, which will be put into clinical trials to test its efficiency on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is expected to arrive in China soon.

Remdesivir has been used to treat Ebola infections abroad, a media report said.

So far there is no set treatment to cure the coronavirus cases.

...
Tags: coronavirus death toll, china virus, wuhan virus


Related Stories

9 admitted for coronavirus tests in Hyderabad

Latest From World

Some sprayed water jets onto the severed body of the aircraft, while others could be seen climbing up onto the plane to comb through the cabin. (Photo: AFP/ video Screengrab)

3 dead after Turkish plane skids off runway, splits into pieces

US President Donald Trump drew on staunch Republican support Wednesday to defeat the gravest threat yet to his three-year-old presidency, winning acquittal in the Senate on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Photo: File)

In historic trial ending, Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges in senate vote

U.S. president Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol Building on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

President of the Pussy Grab Era: Five scandals that couldn't sink Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg (left) and Bernie Sanders remained locked in a tight race in the Iowa Democratic Party caucus. (AP)

Buttigieg clings to narrow lead over Sanders in Iowa caucus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Newborn tests positive for coronavirus in Wuhan

A medical staff member collects a sample taken from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in Chinas central Hubei province. AFP photo

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Working hard to ensure safety of Indians,' says Chinese envoy

China on Monday hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province. (Photo: File)

Coronavirus deaths touch 490, Japan records 10 cases on ship

Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger tested positive for a new coronavirus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. AP photo

2 AirAsia chiefs step aside as probe into Airbus bribery scandal widens

Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company USD 50 million to secure a plane order. (Photo: File)

‘It's temporary’: Malaysia curbs India palm oil import amid CAA criticism row

Malaysia said on Tuesday that India's move to cut back on palm oil purchases is
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham