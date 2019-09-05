World Asia 05 Sep 2019 USD 1 billion line o ...
World, Asia

USD 1 billion line of credit from India for development of Far East: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
'In India also we are building a New India on the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas',' PM Mmodi said at the summit.
PM Modi addressing the Eastern Economic Forus in Vladivostok, Russia along with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Modi addressing the Eastern Economic Forus in Vladivostok, Russia along with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the gathering at the Plenary Session of 5th Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok, Russia along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and signed a few of agreements. Thanking President Putin for his support, PM Modi elaborated on the strategy behind India’s recent development in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "I believe that our brainstorming today at this forum will not only strengthen the efforts for human welfare in Far East, but also the entire mankind."

PM Modi said that the relationship between India and the Far East is not new but ages old. "India is the 1st country which opened its consulate in Vladivostok. Even during Soviet Russia when there was restrictions on other foreigners, Vladivostok was open for Indians," he said.

"In India also we are building a New India on the 'mantra' of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. We are aiming to be USD 5 trillion economy by 2024," PM Modi said.

PM Modi promised a line of credit worth up to USD 1 billion for the development of the Far East. He said, "My government has actively engaged East Asia as part of its 'Act East' policy. This will also give a new dimension to our economic diplomacy."

...
Tags: pm modi, vladivostok, vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, bilateral meet
Location: Russian Federation, Primorje, Vladivostok


Latest From World

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier on Thursday (local time) said that the decision to withdraw the extradition bill was taken by the Hong Kong government and not Beijing, South China Morning Post reported. (Photo: File)

Decision to withdraw extradition bill taken by Hong Kong govt not Beijing: Carrie Lam

‘The relationship between India and Russia is on the rise,’ FICCI President Sandip Somany said. (Photo: ANI)

India, Russia sign 30 MoUs to promote trade and investments

A man convicted of killing an 89-year-old woman and her elderly daughter in their Fort Worth home in 2003 was put to death by lethal injection in Texas on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

US man convicted of murdering 89-year-old woman, her elderly daughter

Esper said he would discuss Afghanistan over dinner Wednesday in Stuttgart with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to give the alliance's civilian leader

US holds talks with European allies on Afghan peace deal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
 

Norton Commando, Dominator to be made in India

The sub-500cc two-wheeler segment is about to get more competitive. Norton and Motoroyale are working on small capacity motorcycles for the domestic two-wheeler market, said Motoroyale and Kinetic Engineering’s MD, Ajinkya Firodia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

No other Chinese city, not even Shanghai, could step into that role in the foreseeable future. (Photo: File)

US, China trade negotiators to resume trade talks in Washington in October

Beijing said Thursday US and Chinese trade negotiators will resume talks in Washington in early October after new punitive tariffs raised fears of a breakdown in the protracted negotiations. (Photo: File)

In meeting with Malaysian PM, Modi raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition

PM Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in the Russian Far East Region. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Hong Kong leader formally withdraws controversial extradition bill

Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months. (Photo: File)

Rajnath meets South Korea PM, appreciates 'peace', stability' in Korean Peninsula

Singh landed in Korea on Wednesday for a three-day visit with an aim to intensify defence and security ties. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham