PM Modi concludes 2-day 'productive' Vladivostok visit, leaves for Delhi

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Delhi from Vladivostok after concluding his "productive" two-day visit to Russia.

"Thank you, Russia! This has been a productive visit. The outcomes of this visit will bring Russia and India closer. Gratitude to President Putin, the Government and people of Russia for their hospitality," tweeted Modi.

Prime Minister Modi had marathon engagements during his stay in the far east city. He participated in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit and fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He also held talks with host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Upon his arrival here on Wednesday, Modi received a Guard of Honour at the Vladivostok International Airport. He then met Russian President Vladimir Putin and paid a visit to the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex.

Modi and Putin spent a lot of time together while visiting the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex. In a special gesture to the Prime Minister, the Russian President also accompanied the former while exploring possible areas of cooperation in the shipbuilding sector.

Later in the day, Modi and Putin held bilateral and delegation-level talks. They signed various agreements in the fields of military and technical cooperation, energy and science, LNG Business and LNG supplies, and natural gas, to name a few, after holding bilateral talks and delegation-level negotiations.

Modi started his second day with bilateral meetings with Abe and Khaltmaagiin. He met his Japanese counterpart and discussed the bilateral ties shared between India and Japan.

The Mongolian President and Modi discussed on a number of issues in that pretext, including projects which are underway, particularly the line of credit extended by India to Mongolia in building a major oil refinery that would help the Central Asian country meet its energy needs.

He then addressed the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.