World Asia 05 Sep 2019 Hong Kong leader for ...
World, Asia

Hong Kong leader formally withdraws controversial extradition bill

ANI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Lam also announced the addition of a former education bureau chief and former judge to the IPCC, according to CNN.
Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months. (Photo: File)
 Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong: Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months.

"We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions. After more than two months of social unrest, it is obvious to many that this discontentment extends far beyond the bill," Lam was quoted by CNN as saying while making a video statement.

 

The decision marked a dramatic U-turn for Lam, who succumbed to pressure from the protesters' five main demands, one of which called for the full withdrawal of the bill which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

However, Lam did not cave in as far as the other four demands of the demonstrators went, including more democratic rights for the city and independent commission into alleged police brutality, asserting that all inquiries would be done by the existing Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).

Lam also announced the addition of a former education bureau chief and former judge to the IPCC, according to CNN.

Underlining that her government's priority was to restore law and order in Hong Kong, the pro-Beijing leader said, "Let's replace conflicts with conversations and let's look for solutions."

Earlier in June, Lam had suspended the bill and said that it was 'dead', but the protesters have long been suspicious of her government's refusal to formally withdraw the proposed legislation and feared it could be revived later.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong leader said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors. Her remarks came after a purported audio recording emerged of her saying she would quit if she had "a choice".

Last week witnessed some of the fiercest standoffs between protesters and police as security forces carried out mass arrests on the eve of a banned march, and demonstrators lobbed petrol bombs at police headquarters, stations and government buildings in the city.

Hong Kong: Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months.

"We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions. After more than two months of social unrest, it is obvious to many that this discontentment extends far beyond the bill," Lam was quoted by CNN as saying while making a video statement.

The decision marked a dramatic U-turn for Lam, who succumbed to pressure from the protesters' five main demands, one of which called for the full withdrawal of the bill which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Read | Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce withdrawal of controversial extradition bill

However, Lam did not cave in as far as the other four demands of the demonstrators went, including more democratic rights for the city and independent commission into alleged police brutality, asserting that all inquiries would be done by the existing Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).

Lam also announced the addition of a former education bureau chief and former judge to the IPCC, according to CNN.

Underlining that her government's priority was to restore law and order in Hong Kong, the pro-Beijing leader said, "Let's replace conflicts with conversations and let's look for solutions."

Earlier in June, Lam had suspended the bill and said that it was 'dead', but the protesters have long been suspicious of her government's refusal to formally withdraw the proposed legislation and feared it could be revived later.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong leader said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors. Her remarks came after a purported audio recording emerged of her saying she would quit if she had "a choice".

Also Read | 'Not quitting': Hong Kong's Carrie Lam after audio leak

Last week witnessed some of the fiercest standoffs between protesters and police as security forces carried out mass arrests on the eve of a banned march, and demonstrators lobbed petrol bombs at police headquarters, stations and government buildings in the city.

...
Tags: hong kong, extradition, bill, carrie lam
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Latest From World

Dhesi ordered Johnson to launch an inquiry into alleged Islamophobia within his own Conservative Party. (Photo: Twitter)

Watch: Indian-origin Sikh MP hits out at Johnson’s 'racist’ remark, demand apology

British MPs on Wednesday rejected a motion tabled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dissolve the Parliament and call a snap election on October 15, handing the 55-year-old Conservative leader his third defeat in less than 24 hours. (Photo: File)

UK lawmakers reject Boris Johnson's motion for snap election

One of them was struggling in a pool near the falls and the other jumped in to help. Neither resurfaced. (Representational Image)

2 University of Texas students from India drown in Oklahoma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin.

India to manufacture spare parts for Russian defence equipment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Rajnath meets South Korea PM, appreciates 'peace', stability' in Korean Peninsula

Singh landed in Korea on Wednesday for a three-day visit with an aim to intensify defence and security ties. (Photo: ANI)

ISIS and Al Qaeda building deep state in Maldives: Former President Nasheed

Yesterday similar sentiments were echoed by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, while highlighting the shifting focus of ISIS in the region. (Photo: AP)

India and Russia are against outside influence in internal matters: Modi

PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations. (Photo: ANI)

Indian man molests woman at Singapore church, shows middle finger to chasing cops

He was arrested and escorted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department but behaved aggressively and was uncooperative. (Photo: Representational)

'Matter of great respect': Modi thanks Putin for invite to economic forum

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham