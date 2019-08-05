World Asia 05 Aug 2019 Amid protests, more ...
Amid protests, more than 100 flights cancelled in Hong Kong

AFP
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 8:30 am IST
At least 105 flights were listed as cancelled on the airport's departure page on Monday morning.
More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike. (Photo: AFP)
 More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong: More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike.

At least 105 flights were listed as cancelled on the airport's departure page on Monday morning.

 

When contacted, an airport spokesman did not give any reason for the cancellations but said passengers should check to see if their flight was departing.

"The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed," the airport said in a statement.

...
Tags: hong kong, protest, flights, airport
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


