Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 05 Jul 2019 Indian-origin banker ...
World, Asia

Indian-origin banker in Singapore gets 13-year jailed term for cheating, forgery

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 8:45 am IST
To cover up the shortfall in bank accounts of his three clients, he forged more documents to move money between his other client accounts.
An Indian-origin private banker was sentenced to 13 years jail on Thursday in Singapore, after he pleaded guilty to 20 forgery and cheating charges, and another 30 charges under the Computer Misuse Act for USD 10 million. (Representational Image)
 An Indian-origin private banker was sentenced to 13 years jail on Thursday in Singapore, after he pleaded guilty to 20 forgery and cheating charges, and another 30 charges under the Computer Misuse Act for USD 10 million. (Representational Image)

Singapore: An Indian-origin private banker was sentenced to 13 years jail on Thursday in Singapore, after he pleaded guilty to 20 forgery and cheating charges, and another 30 charges under the Computer Misuse Act for USD 10 million.

Another 503 similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing of Kale Jagdish Purushottam, who had siphoned USD 10 million from accounts of Barclays Bank clients between June 2010 and January 2013, reported The Straits Times.

 

In an attempt to pay back his former clients, Kale, 43, forged signatures to siphon off USD 10 million from his present clients.

He then made more unauthorised transactions to recover and replace the sum but ended up with extra losses of at least USD 10 million instead.

Prior to joining the British bank in February 2010, Kale worked for UBS Singapore where he was the relationship manager for a company called Red Oak, which alleged that Kale had engaged in unauthorised foreign exchange transactions using the money in its account.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said Kale agreed to pay Red Oak USD 14 million to avoid a legal case.

However, Kale paid the firm with money from his Barclays clients bank accounts.

Ting told the court that Kale passed off the forged documents by copying and pasting the genuine signatures of authorised signatories into his own computer file.

To cover up the shortfall in the bank accounts of his three clients, he forged more documents to move money between his other client accounts.

He made about 81 unauthorised fund transfers in this manner.

Kale also forged documents to create accounts in his clients names that would allow him to take up loans. These loan sums were then transferred to Red Oak or used to cover up the other unauthorised fund transfers, said the deputy public prosecutor.

He raised 162 loans in the accounts maintained by six of his clients, according to the Singapore daily's report.

To cover up the loss of his clients, Kale tried to make money through unauthorised stock and foreign exchange transactions using his clients'' accounts, she added.

"However, the unauthorised trades and other transactions caused further net losses of at least USD 10 million to Barclays," said DPP Ng.

On February 1, 2013, the Commercial Affairs Department received information that Kale might have forged his clients'' signatures. He was also sacked in the same month.

Defence Counsel Anand Nalachandran told the court that Kale had not made the transfers or trades for personal financial benefit, but to satisfy what he thought was an obligation.

"Having just moved to Barclays, he was faced with allegations (from Red Oak), and instead of heeding advice, he rather rashly acted and then did these things to satisfy his obligation," said Anand.

However, District Judge Ong Hian Sun pointed out that there was a "grave breach of trust" on Kale's end.

According to court documents, Barclays managed to recover US 4 million after a settlement with Red Oak and Kale made restitution of USD 400,000 to the bank.

For each count of forgery for the purpose of cheating, Kale could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

...
Tags: banker, indian, singapore, forgery, cheating, improisonment
Location: Singapore, , Singapore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the situation in Southern California after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake appeared to be under control amid reports of scattered damage. (Photo: File)

All 'very much under control': Trump on California quake

'If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centres, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!' Trump tweeted. (Photo: File)

Migrants can opt ‘not to come’ if they dislike squalid camps: Donald Trump

Khan will make his maiden trip to the United States on the invitation of President Trump, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal announced during his weekly press conference here on Thursday. (Photo: AFP | File)

Imran Khan, Donald Trump to hold maiden meet on July 22: Pak Foreign Office

The princess, one of the most visible and glamorous of the Sheikh's reported six wives, is a daughter of Jordan's previous king Hussein and is well known for her notable humanitarian works. (Photo: ANI)

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai's Sheikh, seeks political asylum in UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Hafiz Saeed, his aides to be arrested 'very soon': Police

Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested 'very soon', police said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Country on positive path of peace, development: Pak army chief

Bajwa ddressing the 222nd Corps Commaanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (Photo: AFP)

Former Philippine first lady's 90th Birthday bash ruined as 261 hospitalised

The health ministry said 261 well-wishers had been rushed to nine hospitals by Wednesday afternoon after eating food that had been prepared for 2,500 people. (Photo: AP)

800,000 people ordered to evacuate due to heavy rain in Japan

Flood make it dangerous to live in some cities of Japan. (Photo: AFP)

2 shot dead, one injured at Lahore airport in Pakistan

Two persons were shot dead and another was injured at Pakistan's international airport in Lahore city by unidentified attackers on Wednesday, police said, causing panic among passengers within the lounge. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham