World Asia 05 Apr 2022 Imran Khan nominates ...
World, Asia

Imran Khan nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2022, 3:04 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 4:51 am IST
Under Article 224-A(1) of the constitution of Pakistan, a caretaker government is set up to organize elections in the country
Gulzar Ahmed. (Twitter)
 Gulzar Ahmed. (Twitter)

Islamabad: Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country.

Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier made the decision after approval from the party's core committee.

 

The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

"In response to the President's letter, after consultation and approval by the PTI Core Committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister," Chaudhry said.

In his letter, President Alvi told them in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the Parliament, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the Speaker, comprising eight members of the outgoing assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

 

The Constitution has empowered the president to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Under Article 224-A(1) of the constitution of Pakistan, a caretaker government is set up to organize elections in the country.

Khan will continue as the prime minister till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

So far Shehbaz Sharif has refused to take part in the process, terming it illegal.

 

Born in 1957, Justice Ahmed served as chief justice from December, 2019 until his retirement in February 2022.

He was part of a five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He made headlines multiple times due to his strong verdicts and comments against governments and bureaucrats.

Justice Ahmed had also ordered authorities to reconstruct a temple vandalised by a mob in northwest Pakistan and instructed them to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act had caused "international embarrassment" to Pakistan.

 

He had also attended a grand function at the rebuilt temple to celebrate Diwali festival last year and to express solidarity with the members of the Hindu community.

...
Tags: gulzar ahmed, pakistan caretaker prime minister
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Horoscope 05 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Twitter)

Sri Lankan Prez sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP)

Pakistan Supreme Court to hear arguments on constitutional crisis

Protestors hold banners and placards during a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo on April 3, 2022. (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resigns, as country faces its worst economic crisis

Supporter of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold the national flag during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Imran Khan claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in 'conspiracy' to topple his govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China media say foreign parcels suspected in new COVID infections

Workers and residents stand near a nuclei test station in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in Beijing, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 26, 2022. (Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea (Korea News Service via AP)

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain anti-govt protests

Sri Lankans participate in a protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, before the beginning of curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

Two Indians, one Pakistani killed in UAE drone attack

Men stand next to a tank at a storage facility of oil giant ADNOC in the Msaffah industrial district in the Emiarti capital Abu Dhabi (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->