World Asia 05 Mar 2022 China says military ...
World, Asia

China says military spending to grow 7.1 percent in 2022

AFP
Published Mar 5, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Some 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion) has been set aside for national defence, according to a government budget report
Beijing has poured billions of dollars into defence modernisation in recent years as it aims to transform its huge military into a world-class force. (AFP)
 Beijing has poured billions of dollars into defence modernisation in recent years as it aims to transform its huge military into a world-class force. (AFP)

BEIJING: China's military budget -- the second-largest in the world after the United States -- is set to increase by 7.1 percent in 2022, Beijing announced on Saturday.

Some 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion) has been set aside for national defence, according to a government budget report.

 

The increase is slightly higher than the 6.8 percent rise last year and broadly in line with the general pace of growth in recent years.

It exceeds Beijing's annual GDP growth target of 5.5 percent announced separately by Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday.

During a speech opening the annual session of China's rubber-stamp parliament, Li said Beijing would "enhance military training and combat readiness, stay firm and flexible in carrying out military struggle, and safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests".

 

Beijing has poured billions of dollars into defence modernisation in recent years as it aims to transform its huge military into a world-class force rivalling that of the United States and other Western powers.

Military tensions have dramatically increased over the past year between China and rivals including the US and India as Beijing has overseen an island-building spree in the South China Sea, clashes on the Himalayan border and sabre-rattles over Taiwan.

Li made no reference to those tensions other than a standard warning against any "separatist activities" in Taiwan and "foreign interference" in the self-ruled island's status.

 

Beijing's military budget is still far lower than Washington's, which has over $700 billion earmarked for defense spending for 2022.

But many overseas military analysts believe actual spending is significantly higher than the publicly announced budget.

"The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party and the party leadership needs to secure the continued support from the military leadership," said James Char, an expert on the Chinese military at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

 

"One of the ways to do this is by demonstrating that the needs of the PLA are being prioritised."

Chinese President Xi Jinping last month called on the military to conduct "combat-oriented tests" and increase the capacity for "intelligent, information-based warfare."

Over the past year, China has conducted two flight tests of hypersonic ballistic missiles.

...
Tags: chinese military, china defence budget
Location: China, Hebei


Latest From World

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 4, 2022. (Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Putin denies Russia bombing Ukrainian cities

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo:PTI/File)

Pakistan likely to remain on FATF's grey list for four more months: Report

An image grab from footage obtained from a livestream from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Authority on March 4, 2022 shows multiple blasts at key a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia from Russian shelling. (Photo: AFP)

Fire out at Ukraine's key nuclear plant amid Russian attacks

Andrey Goncharuk, a member of the territorial defense speaks to a man in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukraine update: Russia seizes Kherson, key southern Ukraine city after week of war



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea blames US for Ukraine crisis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Korea News Service via AP)

'Sulli Deals', form of hate speech in India, must be condemned: UN official

UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Dr Fernand de Varennes took to Twitter to raise concern on the issue of minorities in India, saying Muslim women in India are harassed and sold in social media apps. (Photo: Pixabay)

North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea (Korea News Service via AP)

Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary voteBy Mari Yamaguchi

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP/Koji Sasahara)

Chevron, Total to exit Myanmar over human rights abuses

Chevon gave no timeframe for what it described as a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->