World Asia 05 Feb 2020 Newborn tests positi ...
World, Asia

Newborn tests positive for coronavirus in Wuhan

AFP
Published Feb 5, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
The disease is believed to have emerged in Dec in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for holiday
A medical staff member collects a sample taken from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in Chinas central Hubei province. AFP photo
  A medical staff member collects a sample taken from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in Chinas central Hubei province. AFP photo

A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year.

 

CCTV quoted experts as saying it may be a case of “vertical transmission”, referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after.

The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.

The official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.

The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

China's national health commission said on Tuesday that the oldest person diagnosed with the virus is a 90-year-old, and that 80 percent of reported deaths have been of patients 60 years of age and older.

...
Tags: china coronavirus, china virus, wuhan, coronavirus baby


Related Stories

Coronavirus deaths touch 490, Japan records 10 cases on ship

Latest From World

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up pages of the State of the Union speech after U.S. President Donald Trump finishes his State of the Union speech in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

Pelosi’s deep-fake flip finger video goes viral

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trumps s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP photo

Why Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump's State of the Union Address

Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's attorney, arrives arrives at court for his rape trial, in New York. AP photo

Harvey Weinstein's naked photos shown to jurors

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP photo

US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address 2020 full text



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Working hard to ensure safety of Indians,' says Chinese envoy

China on Monday hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province. (Photo: File)

Coronavirus deaths touch 490, Japan records 10 cases on ship

Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger tested positive for a new coronavirus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. AP photo

2 AirAsia chiefs step aside as probe into Airbus bribery scandal widens

Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company USD 50 million to secure a plane order. (Photo: File)

‘It's temporary’: Malaysia curbs India palm oil import amid CAA criticism row

Malaysia said on Tuesday that India's move to cut back on palm oil purchases is

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 360, higher than SARS fatalities

Indonesian nationals check-in at Tianhe airport in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, before boarding a flight and being evacuated to Indonesia. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham