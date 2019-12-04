Pakistan govt writes letter to UK; seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan government has written a letter to British authorities, seeking return of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his medical treatment in the UK, according to a media report.

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

The ARY News on Tuesday reported that Islamabad has written a letter to the British government seeking handing over of Sharif to Pakistan after his medical treatment is completed in Britain. The government's letter gave details of the cases against Sharif.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Sharif's name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

The three-time prime minister, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in a corruption case in December last year, has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite best possible care in the country.

