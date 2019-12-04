World Asia 04 Dec 2019 Pakistan govt writes ...
World, Asia

Pakistan govt writes letter to UK; seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 6:16 pm IST
The government's letter gave details of the cases against Sharif.
Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks. (Photo: File)
 Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan government has written a letter to British authorities, seeking return of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his medical treatment in the UK, according to a media report.

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

 

The ARY News on Tuesday reported that Islamabad has written a letter to the British government seeking handing over of Sharif to Pakistan after his medical treatment is completed in Britain. The government's letter gave details of the cases against Sharif.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Sharif's name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

 The three-time prime minister, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in a corruption case in December last year, has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite best possible care in the country.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: exit control list, pakistan government, nawaz sharif


Latest From World

The former military ruler expressed hope of getting justice in the case, asserting that the commission constituted in the high treason case should hear his version. (Photo: File)

High treason case against me baseless, lawyer not being heard: Musharraf

His remarks came after the prices of tomatoes touched Rs300 per kg, creating panic among the people as the vegetable is a key ingredient of every kitchen. (Representational Image)

With tomatoes Rs 300 a kg, Pak minister blames suspension of trade with India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron:

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

In sharp exchanges underlining discord in a transatlantic bloc hailed by backers as the most successful military pact in history, Trump demanded that Europe pay more for its collective defence and make concessions to US interests on trade. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump blasts Emmanuel Macron for ‘very nasty statement’ on NATO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

High treason case against me baseless, lawyer not being heard: Musharraf

The former military ruler expressed hope of getting justice in the case, asserting that the commission constituted in the high treason case should hear his version. (Photo: File)

71-year-old Japan man arrested for making 24,000 complaint calls: Police

Japan is seeing an increasing number of social problems caused by the nation's rapidly ageing population. (Representational Image)

Typhoon Kammuri to make landfall soon, Philippines carries out evacuation

Nearly 70,000 people had already fled their homes in the Bicol region, disaster officials said, which is where the typhoon is expected to strike first. (Representational Image)

Hong Kong set to record first budget deficit in 15 yrs, says finance chief

In the latest grim assessment for the city, financial secretary Paul Chan told lawmakers that the economy was set to contract 1.3 per cent in 2019 hitting the city's usually bulging coffers. (Photo: AP)

Vladimir Putin signs law to label journalists as ‘foreign agents’

Foreign agents, defined as involved in politics and receiving money from abroad, must register with the justice ministry, label publications with the tag and submit detailed paperwork or face fines. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham