World Asia 04 Sep 2021 Pak ISI chief rushes ...
World, Asia

Pak ISI chief rushes to Kabul as Taliban struggle to form inclusive govt

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2021, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 7:40 am IST
Pakistan was often accused by the Afghanistan government of giving the Taliban military aid, a charge denied by Islamabad
The ISI chief's trip is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. (AFP Photo)
 The ISI chief's trip is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. (AFP Photo)

Islamabad: In a surprise move, Pakistan's powerful intelligence chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday dashed to Kabul, according to media reports here, amidst the Taliban struggling to finalise and install an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would be acceptable to the international community.

A delegation of senior Pakistani officials led by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Hameed arrived in Kabul to conduct discussions with the incoming Taliban government, the Pakistan Observer newspaper reported.

 

The ISI chief is expected to meet top Taliban leaders and commanders. "Issues relating to Pak-Afghan security, economy, and other matters will be taken up with the Taliban leadership, the report said, quoting sources.

According to the Express Tribune, Hameed will also meet Pakistan's envoy in Kabul to discuss the matter of repatriation and transit through Pakistan of foreign nationals and Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

"The issue of pending requests from countries and international organisations for the repatriation/transit through Pakistan and the need to determine the mechanism through which Pakistan could allow these, in coordination with the ground authorities in Afghanistan will be discussed during the meeting with the Taliban officials, it said, quoting sources.

 

The intelligence chief will spend a day in the Afghan capital, the Geo News reported.

Border management is another important issue that will come under discussion during the visit of Hameed, it said.

Pakistan was often accused by the Afghanistan government of giving the Taliban military aid, a charge denied by Islamabad.

The ISI chief's trip is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. Since then, the insurgent group has been trying to form its government, but has been postponing the announcement.

 

The Taliban have postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan for next week, their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Saturday, as the insurgent group struggles to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.

This is the second time that the Taliban have delayed the formation of the new government in Kabul since their toppling of the US-backed Afghanistan government. The insurgent group was expected to announce the formation of the new government led by its co-founder Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday, but later postponed it by a day to Saturday.

 

Hameed's visit to Kabul came as Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab earlier in the day and said that Pakistan will assist in the formation of an inclusive administration in Afghanistan.

Raab arrived in Islamabad on Thursday night to meet top Pakistani leadership and discuss the Afghanistan situation.

...
Tags: taliban, afghanistan crisis, inter-services intelligence (isi), pak-afghan security
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Horoscope 05 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Foreign tourists are still banned from entering the country except for holders of special visas such as diplomats and foreign spouses of Filipino citizens. (Representational image: AFP)

COVID-19: Philippines to lift travel ban on India, 9 other countries

Google said Friday it was

Google locks down Afghan govt email accounts as Taliban looks for access: Report

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

New Zealand COVID-19 outbreak claims first death in six months

On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (AFP Photo)

Senior Taliban leader meets German envoy, discusses Afghanistan situation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as COVID returns

This photo taken on August 2, 2021 shows people buying items at a supermarket in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, as authorities said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year. (STR / AFP)

Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

An atomic bomb survivor offers a prayer for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph at Nagasaki Hypocenter Park. (AFP Photo)

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over 'very credible' Islamic State threat

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

COVID-19: Philippines to lift travel ban on India, 9 other countries

Foreign tourists are still banned from entering the country except for holders of special visas such as diplomats and foreign spouses of Filipino citizens. (Representational image: AFP)

Sri Lanka invites Kitex group to invest

Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex group.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->