'Matter of great respect': Modi thanks Putin for invite to economic forum

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
PM Modi is on 2-day visit to Russia to meet with President Putin, discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
(Photo: ANI)
Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia where he will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest in summit talks with Russian President Putin, and also participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said, “Your invitation to me, for Eastern Economic Forum is a matter of great respect. This is a historical occasion to give a new dimension to the support between the two countries. I am waiting to participate in the forum tomorrow.”

 

PM Modi expressed his gratitude on the announcement of him being awarded Russia's highest civilian award. "I express my gratitude to you and people of Russia. This demonstrates the friendly relations between the people of our two countries. It’s a matter of honour for the 1.3 billion Indians.”

PM Modi called Russia an integral friend and a trustworthy partner of India. "You’ve personally focussed on expanding our special and privileged strategic partnership,” he said.

He added, “ As two integral friends, we’ve met regularly. I’ve spoken to you over telephone on several issues, I’ve never felt any hesitation.”

Tags: pm modi, vladivostok, vladimir putin, eastern economic summit
Location: Russian Federation, Primorje, Vladivostok


