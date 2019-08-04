World Asia 04 Aug 2019 Pakistan: Imran Khan ...
World, Asia

Pakistan: Imran Khan presides over National Security Committee meeting

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
The Prime Minister also urged the United Nations Security Council to 'take note of international threat to peace and security'.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss the issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India of using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief, Air Chief, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence and other senior officials.

 

The government of Pakistan informed this on Twitter.

Earlier Khan took to social media to condemn India's alleged use of cluster ammunition to target civilians along the LoC. He alleged that India's attack violated international humanitarian law.

The Prime Minister also urged the United Nations Security Council to "take note of this international threat to peace and security."

The allegations were, however, rejected by the Indian Army as "pure propaganda".

In a telephonic conversation with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC) Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Qureshi urged to take notice on the situation and to extend full cooperation, Geo News reported.

The OIC tweeted about the situation despite India's rejection of the usage of cluster ammunition.

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

The blast occurred at around 5:30 pm (local time) in Kabul's police district 4 (PD4). (Photo: Representational)

2 people killed in IED blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Photo: Representational image

Pakistan faces disappointment at WTO

(Photo: Representational Image/File)

31 dead, 62 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

Photo: Representational image

Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

2 people killed in IED blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

The blast occurred at around 5:30 pm (local time) in Kabul's police district 4 (PD4). (Photo: Representational)

31 dead, 62 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

(Photo: Representational Image/File)

Pakistan faces disappointment at WTO

Photo: Representational image

US, Taliban push for peace

The talks, now in their eighth round, began on Saturday with no end date issued publicly. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong civil servants join anti-government protests

Thousands of civil servants on Friday gathered in Hong Kong's central district to demonstrate support for the anti-government protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory from the past few weeks. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham