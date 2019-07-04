2 gunned down at Pakistan’s Lahore airport

According to details, two suspects, Arshad and Shan, opened fire and tried to escape but were arrested. (Representional Image)

Islamabad: At least two persons were gunned down at Pakistan’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Wednesday.

One of the victims, Zain Jutt, was suspect in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt’s murder case, while the other was a taxi driver and was identified as Akram. Zain Jutt had arrived in Lahore after performing Umrah.

According to details, two suspects, Arshad and Shan, opened fire and tried to escape but were arrested.

By the Airport Security Force (ASF). The police claimed that the incident occurred due to personal enmity.

The suspects said in their statements that they were sent by Qaisar Butt – brother of Babar Butt – to kill Zain Jutt. However, Atif Jutt, Irfan Jutt and Ati Butt were the nominated suspects in the FIR that was lodged in 2017 after the murder of the PPP leader.

Heavy contingents of police and rangers reached the airport afterwards. The adjacent areas and roads were closed to traffic, and the airport entry was sealed. Let it be known that Tipu Truckan Wala had also been murdered at the airport in a similar incident in 2010.