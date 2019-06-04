Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 04 Jun 2019 Supposedly executed ...
World, Asia

Supposedly executed former N Korean nuclear envoy alive, but in custody: Report

REUTERS
Published Jun 4, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Sources told Reuters at the time that Kim Hyok Chol was facing punishment but there was no evidence he had been executed.
Kim Hyok Chol, who led North Korea’s working-level talks in the run-up to the Hanoi summit, is alive and in state custody, CNN reported, citing several unidentified sources. (Photo: AP)
 Kim Hyok Chol, who led North Korea’s working-level talks in the run-up to the Hanoi summit, is alive and in state custody, CNN reported, citing several unidentified sources. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea’s nuclear envoy, who a South Korean newspaper said last week had been executed, is alive but in custody and under investigation for his role in a failed summit with the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday.

There has been a series of conflicting reports over the past five days about shakeups in the North’s team that steered negotiations with the United States after a failed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February.

 

Read | North Korea executed 5 officials after failed Trump summit: Report

Kim Hyok Chol, who led North Korea’s working-level talks in the run-up to the Hanoi summit, is alive and in state custody, CNN reported, citing several unidentified sources. He could still face “heavy punishment”, it said.

It contradicted a report by South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo that said on Friday Kim Hyok Chol was executed in March. It cited an unidentified source with knowledge of the situation.

Sources told Reuters at the time that Kim Hyok Chol was facing punishment but there was no evidence he had been executed.

Chosun Ilbo also reported that Kim Yong Chol, a senior official with a leading role in talks with the United States, had been sent to a labour and re-education camp. It did not say when he had been sent there.

However, Kim Yong Chol was pictured in a state media photo on Monday accompanying Kim Jong Un to an art performance the day before, indicating that the former spy master remains a force in the secretive North’s power structure.

CNN reported that Kim Yong Chol had been “almost deprived” of power since the Hanoi summit but had not faced hard labour.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister, also appeared in state media photos on Tuesday, sitting next to the North Korean leader and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at an event. She had not been seen in other recent public appearances by Kim Jong Un.

...
Tags: us-north korea realtions, kim jong un, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Hoegel has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and, when successful, shine as a saviour before his medical peers and superiors. (Photo: AP)

Germany: Serial killer nurse picked victims randomly, out of ‘boredom’

Following the 21 April attacks that claimed 258 lives, some Muslim politicians representing the government came under criticism for their alleged support extended to the rising Muslim militancy. (Photo: File)

9 ministers, 2 Guv from Muslim community in SL resign over Easter bombing allegations

The former foreign secretary is popular among the grassroots Tory members, but they will only get a vote once the party's MPs have whittled down the ever-growing candidates list to a final two. (Photo: File)

Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM after May's exit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Sri Lankan team is totally down and out, the unit is totally clue-less and doesn’t have any idea about what changes should it make to make sure this team clicks in this world Cup.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Datsun introduces electronic stability control on GO and GO+

The VDC is essentially Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is a first in the segment.
 

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)
 

Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunt on Bangkok streets for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the set of Sooryavanshi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

She had accompanied him to his summits with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and had joined other dignitaries in the stands at last year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Photo: AP)

North Korean official ‘executed’ over failed summit with US seen enjoying concert

South Korea’s government and media have a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite. (Photo:AP)

China blames US for trade dispute, but won't escalate further

The threat to use China’s rich supply of rare earths as leverage in the conflict has contributed to sharp losses in US stocks. (Photo:AP)

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines, no casualties reported

Tsunamis are frequent in the region owing to the unstable geological area. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Firms in US, China scramble as new tariffs hurt business

The 10-month-old trade war between the world’s two largest economies escalated early this month. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham