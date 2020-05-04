41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Report: China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard medical supplies

PTI
Published May 4, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 9:21 am IST
The analysis states that while downplaying the severity of the virus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies
A globe showing Europe, Africa and Asia is pictured on an illustration representation of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Paris. (AFP)
Washington: US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak and how contagious the disease is to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show.

Chinese leaders intentionally concealed the severity of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press.

 

The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that China was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable.

The sharper rhetoric against China coincides with administration critics saying the government's response to the virus was inadequate and slow.

President Donald Trump's political opponents have accused the president and his administration of lashing out at China, a geopolitical foe but critical US trade partner, in an attempt to deflect criticism at home.

The analysis states that, while downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies.

It attempted to cover up doing so by denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data, the analysis states.

The report also says China held off informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus was a contagion for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.

Those conclusions are based on the 95 per cent probability that China's changes in imports and export behaviour were not within normal range, according to the report.

Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus due to some kind of horrible mistake.

His intelligence agencies say they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

Speaking Sunday on ABC's This Week," Pompeo said he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread.

But he added, "Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. "

...
Passenger hands over his testing kit to Illinois National Guard soldier Carlye Clehouse at a testing facility in Waukegan. (AP)

Even as lockdown eases, countries see surge in virus infections

A security guard checks the temperature of a shopper before allowing entry into a shopping mall. (AFP)

As lockdown curbs ease, South Korea throws open malls

President Donald Trump listens during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial. (AP)

Up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus: Trump

A woman waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a mobile test clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel, Canada. (AP)

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million



