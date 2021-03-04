World Asia 04 Mar 2021 UN: 38 died on deadl ...
World, Asia

UN: 38 died on deadliest day yet for Myanmar coup opposition

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2021, 10:37 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 12:04 pm IST
The increasingly deadly violence could galvanise the international community, which has responded fitfully so far
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand in Yangon, Myanmar on March 3, 2021. (AP)
 Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand in Yangon, Myanmar on March 3, 2021. (AP)

Yangon: Myanmar security forces were seen firing slingshots at protesters, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew in video showing a dramatic escalation of violence against opponents of last month's military coup.

A UN official speaking from Switzerland said 38 people had been killed Wednesday, a figure consistent with other reports though accounts are difficult to confirm inside the country. The increasingly deadly violence could galvanise the international community, which has responded fitfully so far.

 

Today it was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on February 1. We have today  only today  38 people died. We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started" and more have been wounded, the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, told reporters at UN headquarters on Wednesday.

Demonstrators have regularly flooded the streets of cities across the country since the military seized power and ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Their numbers have remained high even as security forces have repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to disperse the crowds, and arrested protesters en masse.

 

The intensifying standoff is unfortunately familiar in a country with a long history of peaceful resistance to military rule  and brutal crackdowns. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.

The Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent television and online news service, also tallied 38 deaths. A toll of at least 34 was compiled by a data analyst in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety. He also collected information where he could on the victims' names, ages, hometowns, and where and how they were killed  an effort he said he had made to honour those who were killed for their heroic resistance.

 

The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm most of the reported deaths, but several square with online postings.

According to the data analyst's list, most were in Yangon, where 18 died. In the central city of Monywa, which has turned out huge crowds, eight deaths were reported. Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, and two in Salin, a town in Magwe region. Mawlamyine, in the country's southeast, and Myingyan and Kalay, both in central Myanmar, each had a single death.

As part of the crackdown, security forces have also arrested hundreds of people, including journalists. On Saturday, at least eight journalists, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press, were detained. A video showed he had moved out of the way as police charged down a street at protesters, but then was seized by police officers, who handcuffed him and held him briefly in a chokehold before marching him away.

 

He has been charged with violating a public safety law that could see him imprisoned for up to three years.

The escalation of the crackdown has led to increased diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis  but there appear to be few viable options. It's not yet clear if Wednesday's soaring death toll could change the dynamic.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold a closed meeting on the situation on Friday, council diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the information public before the official announcement. The United Kingdom requested the meeting, they said.

 

Still, any kind of coordinated action at the United Nations will be difficult since two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, would almost certainly veto it. Some countries have imposed or are considering imposing their own sanctions.

The U.N. special envoy, Schraner Burgener, who supports sanctions, said she receives some 2,000 messages per day from people inside Myanmar, many who are really desperate to see action from the international community.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar, issued a statement after a teleconference meeting of foreign ministers Tuesday that merely called for an end to violence and for talks on how to reach a peaceful settlement. ASEAN has a tradition of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

 

Ignoring that appeal, Myanmar's security forces have continued to attack peaceful protesters.

In addition to the deaths, there have been reports of other violence. In Yangon, a widely circulated video taken from a security camera showed police in the city brutally beating members of an ambulance crew  apparently after they were arrested. Police can be seen kicking the three crew members and thrashing them with rifle butts.

Security forces are believed to single out medical workers for arrest and mistreatment because members of the medical profession launched the country's civil disobedience movement to resist the junta.

 

In Mandalay, riot police, backed by soldiers, broke up a rally and chased around 1,000 teachers and students from a street with tear gas as gun shots could be heard.

Video from the AP showed a squad of police firing slingshots in the apparent direction of demonstrators as they dispersed.

...
Tags: myanmar military coup, aung san suu kyi, democratic voice of burma, protest against military coup, riot police, myanmar coup opposition, 38 died
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon]


Latest From World

The bill that has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and in addition to the Committee on Education and Labour among other things suspends the F-1 OPT program, which grants all foreign students extendable work permits and exacerbates job market competition among American graduates. (Representational image)

Legislation on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

It lays out a vision for how the United States can seize what we view as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to renew America's advantages at home and abroad, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Will ensure that America not China sets the international agenda: White House

This combination of pictures created on February 26, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden speaking during an event in Washington, DC; Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attending a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama in December, 2014; Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressing a remote press conference at the G20 summit in Riyadh in November, 2020. (Various sources / AFP)

Saudi envoy disputes crown prince role in Khashoggi killing

The agency said it reviewed USD 7.8 billion spent since 2008 on buildings and vehicles. Only USD 343.2 million worth of buildings and vehicles were maintained in good condition, said the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which oversees American taxpayer money spent on the protracted conflict. (Representational Image/AFP)

US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar's biggest city

In this image from video, protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, February 6, 2021. (AP)

The underground 'Parthenon' protecting Tokyo from floods

An employee walks in the water tank of the metropolitan outer underground discharge channel in Kasukabe, Saitama prefecture. - It has been called Japan's underground

Uighur, Muslim women in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: Reports

Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills. (Representatinal image : AP/file photo)

Protests in Indonesia against new jobs law enter third day

A protester tries to hurl a brick towards police trying block protesters from advancing towards the Presidential Palace during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment. (AP)

South Korea detects first coronavirus variant cases

South Korea reported 808 new cases Monday, raising its national total to 57,680 with 819 deaths (Image:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham