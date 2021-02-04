World Asia 04 Feb 2021 Uighur, Muslim women ...
World, Asia

Uighur, Muslim women in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: Reports

REUTERS
Published Feb 4, 2021, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 1:46 pm IST
The United States accuses China of committing genocide against Uighurs in Xinjiang
Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills. (Representatinal image : AP/file photo)
 Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills. (Representatinal image : AP/file photo)

Beijing: Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday.

The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture."

 

The allegations could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills. Those in the facilities had since "graduated", it says.

Asked on Wednesday about the BBC report, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it "is wholly without factual basis" and the people interviewed by the BBC have been "proved multiple times" to be "actors disseminating false information."

 

The United States accuses China of committing genocide against Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Last year, a report by German researcher Adrian Zenz published by the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation think tank accused China of using forced sterilisation, forced abortion and coercive family planning against minority Muslims. China said the allegations were groundless and false.

...
Tags: beijing, uighurs, us ccuses china of committing genocide, abuse in xinjiang
Location: China, Hubei


Latest From World

A rickshaw driver checks his mobile phone in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, February 4, 2021. Myanmar's new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AP)

Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing protest at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets welcome: US

Pictures for representational purposes ony (Image Source: PTI)

IMF sent Myanmar $350 million aid days before coup; no precedent for refund

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg. (AFP)

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup

A rickshaw driver checks his mobile phone in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, February 4, 2021. Myanmar's new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AP)

Pharma chief urges transparency in virus vaccine rollout

In this file photo taken on December 02, 2020 the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Kyrgyzstan president calls in military as protesters clash in streets

Protesters demonstrate in the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the embattled president of Kyrgyzstan, has moved to end the political turmoil that followed a disputed parliamentary election, ordering a state of emergency in the capital. (AP)

South Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

Workers in protective gear gather to spray disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

Indonesian plane feared crashed after losing contact

Relatives of passengers on board missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 wait for news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak on January 9, 2021, after contact with the aircraft was lost shortly after take-off from Jakarta. - An Indonesian budget airline with 62 people on board is suspected to have crashed into the sea shortly after the Boeing 737 took off from Jakarta airport on January 9, authorities said. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham