World Asia 04 Feb 2020 2 AirAsia chiefs ste ...
World, Asia

2 AirAsia chiefs step aside as probe into Airbus bribery scandal widens

AFP
Published Feb 4, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Both men were to stand down 'for a period of two months or such other period that the company may deem fit', the airline said.
Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company USD 50 million to secure a plane order. (Photo: File)
 Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company USD 50 million to secure a plane order. (Photo: File)

Kuala Lumpur: Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company USD 50 million to secure a plane order.

Airbus said last week it had agreed to set aside up to 3.6 billion euros to settle a corruption probe by authorities in France, Britain and the United States.

 

As news of the probe widened, the Malaysia-based AirAsia was named in a bribery investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), allegedly implicating two company executives.

In a late Monday filing on Malaysia's stock market, the budget carrier said its chief executive Tony Fernandes and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun would leave their positions immediately.

Both men were to stand down "for a period of two months or such other period that the company may deem fit", the airline said.

The airline's board formed a committee to review the allegations, stating that Kamarudin and Fernandes would be kept as company advisors and redesignated as non-independent non-executive board members.

A court document on the SFO's website said EADS France SAS -- which was later renamed as Airbus Group SAS -- paid USD 50 million as sponsorship for a sports team owned by two unnamed AirAsia executives.

Identified as "key decision makers" in AirAsia and AirAsia X -- the company long-haul arm -- they were allegedly rewarded with the order of 180 aircraft from Airbus.

"The payments to the sports team were intended to secure or reward improper favour by them in respect of that business," the document said.

Both Kamarudin and Fernandes denied any wrongdoing and said in a Monday joint statement that they "would not harm the very companies that we spent our entire lives building up to their present global status."

The airline previously said it was not involved in any way with the SFO's Airbus investigation, nor was it given an opportunity to provide any information to the fraud investigator office.

Malaysia's anti-corruption commission said on Saturday it was empowered to investigate any act of corruption committed by citizens or permanent residents anywhere outside the country.

"In the case of the Airbus-AirAsia disclosures, I can confirm that the MACC is in touch with the UK authorities and is already investigating the matter," chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said then.

...
Tags: airasia, airbus, scam, scandal, bribary
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur


Latest From World

Supporters cheer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a caucus night rally at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sanders claims lead as White House vote turns to fiasco in Iowa

A doctor speaks with a patient during an online consultation session at a hospital in Shenyang in Chinas northeastern Liaoning province. AFP Photo

Coronavirus death spreads to Hong Kong as China toll spikes to 425

Malaysia said on Tuesday that India's move to cut back on palm oil purchases is

‘It's temporary’: Malaysia curbs India palm oil import amid CAA criticism row

Hong Kongs Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong. AFP Photo

Hong Kong shuts most crossings with China over fear of virus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

‘It's temporary’: Malaysia curbs India palm oil import amid CAA criticism row

Malaysia said on Tuesday that India's move to cut back on palm oil purchases is

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 360, higher than SARS fatalities

Indonesian nationals check-in at Tianhe airport in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, before boarding a flight and being evacuated to Indonesia. AFP photo

17,300 people infected by coronavirus worldwide

A worker in a protective suit holds paperwork before an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP photo

India, here's how to build a hospital

Chinese employees work at the construction site of the Huoshenshan hospital, which means

Chinese central bank to pump USD 173 billion into economy in Coronavirus fight

China’s central bank said Sunday it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan (USD 173 bln) into the economy as it ramps up support for a nationwide fight against a deadly virus that is expected to hit growth. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham